“There’s no place like home,” said Judy Garland as Dorothy in the 1939 classic film, “The Wizard of Oz,” as she clicked her heels and hoped for the return to the comforts of her own bed and her beloved Auntie Em and Uncle Henry.
Dorothy’s trancelike repetition of the phrase “there’s no place like home” condenses the meaning of what home means for each of us. Home is a place we associate with familiarity, love, a safe place, a place of origin.
As Fort Wayne experiences exceptional growth as a city, I’ve encountered constituents and even family members who’ve said, “I can’t afford to rent, let alone purchase a home here in Fort Wayne.”
There is no magical remedy like Dorothy had – click your sparkly red shoes three times and you’ll be home!
I believe housing is a basic human right. I do not think there is anything controversial in that statement, that all people have the right to have a place to live.
Secure housing leads to increased access to education, better quality of life and improved safety. As a community, it is imperative that we do what we can to ensure access to housing for all residents.
Fort Wayne, through the Community Development Division, has spent many years working to ensure stable housing for residents. One piece of this is working with developers to build affordable housing.
As defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, affordable housing is housing in which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of their gross income for housing costs, including utilities. If housing costs more than 30%, there could be trouble affording other necessary items.
The profit structure for a developer to build affordable housing is different from a straight development, so the city – and occasionally the state – has put together a program to incentivize affordable housing development in Fort Wayne.
Indiana has a critical lack of affordable housing. The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition identified a shortage of 419,000 rental units for households that earn less than $50,000 annually.
There are groups working to help families secure housing, but one of the core issues is that there is not enough housing at affordable levels to go around. So we as a community need to commit to investing in the creation of more such properties in all areas of the community. Because we need to provide equal access to housing around the community.
I’ve been working with City of Fort Wayne Community Development and several developers of affordable housing to begin looking at ways to incentivize the development of more affordable housing around the community, providing more options and inventory for residents.
We will look to amend our economic development standards to provide tax abatements – as the city does for other economic development projects – to developers of affordable housing.
Lack of affordable housing is a community problem, but it can be turned around with focused commitment and investment from both the public and private sectors.
Michelle Chambers, a Democrat, is an at-large city councilwoman.