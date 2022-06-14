The expectation of someone dialing 911 is that help is on the way.
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, under an interlocal agreement with the City of Fort Wayne and Allen County, is charged with the sole purpose of saving lives when that call comes in. Recently, Fort Wayne’s mayor, Tom Henry, said, “The city does not have a responsibility to provide a solution,” referring to TRAA’s inability to answer 911 calls. Public safety is the one public “good” we most expect from our elected leaders.
As an equal partner in the interlocal agreement that contracts TRAA, it is Henry’s legal responsibility to see that lives are not lost. The buck stops with the leaders who commission and are party to this agreement. These same leaders are also responsible if lives are lost.
Over 700 times in the first five months of 2022, ambulances from outside of Fort Wayne responded to 911 calls. Those responses happened because TRAA couldn’t staff an ambulance.
Unfortunately, the ambulances TRAA staffs are often doing non-critical and highly lucrative transports while passing off emergency 911 calls to county/township ambulances that come from stations such as Huntertown, Poe or Aboite Township (where I serve as trustee).
Township and small-town departments are being forced to send all available ambulances into Fort Wayne regularly because TRAA is unable to respond.
Despite the long drive and the risk to unprotected rural Allen County, the Fort Wayne Fire Department and the mayor refuse to help, going as far as publicly stating, “… the FWFD will not be transporting patients. It’s not how the emergency system was designed. Having our department transport patients would pull our crews off of fire responses and lead to longer response times on the top priority of our department, which is to save lives and property in fire emergencies.”
A solution to this life-threatening problem requires leadership and sacrifice.
TRAA has implemented several changes to maximize its responsiveness and is doing everything it can, but it still needs more help.
I believe there are five steps that can be implemented right away to mitigate this looming threat:
1) The Fort Wayne Fire Department, which has trained paramedics in multiple station houses, could take over the transport of patients to hospitals on the calls they are already responding to.
FWFD already responds to most calls that require basic and/or advanced life support. They should be licensed to transport those patients to hospitals instead of waiting for TRAA or another EMS service to show up.
2) The county/township departments need to consolidate in regional clusters to offer 24/7 paramedic services outside the city with strategically placed ambulances and paramedics.
3) Allen County needs to end its interlocal agreement with TRAA and make the township departments the exclusive provider of 24/7 advanced life support/paramedic services outside city limits.
4) The hospital networks should establish their own paramedic teams to transport patients between facilities or sign their own contracts with whomever they choose to provide this vital but often non-emergency service.
5) The city needs to decide who will provide ongoing EMS and paramedic services. If the Fort Wayne Fire Department can do the job, it should. Alternatively, TRAA can be salvaged by an infusion of cash and stiff requirements by the city, while the city assists in transports. Either way, every life risked in the interim is the responsibility of the city and ultimately the mayor.
As a pediatric specialist, I serve some of the most vulnerable patients. I will fight to save or prolong every precious life in my care. I expect Fort Wayne, Allen County, the Fort Wayne Fire Department and our township departments to stand up, stand strong and save lives because that’s what they swore an oath to do.
I thank my department in Aboite Township, and all of the other townships, for going above and beyond so far in this crisis. Now we must demand that the city of Fort Wayne and Allen County to do the same.
Dr. Scott Myers is a local pediatric specialist and educator.