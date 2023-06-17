I recall walking down a dark and relatively empty street with my husband. Mid-conversation, I directed him to cross the street.
With some resistance he followed, only to challenge the impulsiveness of the detour. I was keenly aware of a man who had fallen in step behind us, and I felt safer with the width of the road adding to the distance between us. Peter thought I was overreacting. As a 6 foot 2 inch male and 220 pounds, his perception of a threat to our safety was not the same as mine.
According to Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy, safety is a basic human need. After our basic physiological needs are met, then comes our desire for a world that is predictable and free from harm.
A world of insecurity and one with little sense of control can result in anxiety, depression and even PTSD.
How do we know if we are a safe city? How do we build and preserve that sense of public safety?
Police, sheriffs, firefighters and all other first responders work every day to contribute to our sense of security. There were 144,000 calls for service to the police department in Fort Wayne in 2022.
Police responded without knowing whether it would be one of the 1,100+ calls that required a show of force.
More than 28,000 times the fire department responded to alarms and requests for EMS or other services. Each has a family who prays their family member comes home safely.
These are our defenders. They are not just crime responders but are resources for our well-being and sense of safety. They are our public safety workers. We trust that when we call, they will respond.
Those industries that regularly manage safety risks (think hospitals and airlines) also monitor “avoidable adverse events.” Crimes are not the same as errors; however, I do believe that, as with errors, there are early indicators that can, if they are unaddressed, be a foreshadowing of a threat to our sense of safety and security. Today’s trip is tomorrow’s fall.
New York City had its “broken windows” theory: that signs of vandalism such as unrepaired broken windows can signal more significant impending crime.
Camden, New Jersey, saw a link between vacant neighborhood structures and higher crime rates.
Cleveland has studied access to transportation and child care as barriers to employment and thus economic stressors that can contribute to higher crime rates.
The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, through its community dashboard (cfgfw.org/ community-dashboard/), may be allowing us to monitor some early indicators. As a measure of well-being, this dashboard is exploring, by ZIP code and demographics, some of our own “broken windows.”
The community dashboard identifies some possible indicators of well-being through compiled public data and community surveys including questions such as:
• Do you have a sense of connectedness with your neighbors?
• What is your sense of financial security?
• Is there opportunity to learn new things?
• How easy is it to access parks and other green spaces?
• Is there an area close to your home where you don’t feel safe walking at night?
Responses to these questions can be indicators of threats to one’s safety and security. There are other indicators that can be portents of future more serious threats.
When we, as a community, address alcohol abuse and overdoses, traffic fatalities, the mentally ill and unhoused, and even growing unemployment, we are defending the safety and security of our city.
Public safety is not just an issue for the public defenders. Public safety is a shared responsibility.
A 10% increase in high school graduation rates has been shown to reduce murder and assault rates by 20%. New York City Schools, however, found that graduation rates decreased by 8% in neighborhoods with heavy police activity. Just living in a neighborhood with a larger police presence negatively affected educational outcomes.
Yes, we need to be certain we have enough public safety workers and that they have the equipment and training they need. We need to monitor and publicly report the volume of crimes and threats to our city’s well-being.
However, we also need to be cognizant of the antecedents and foreboding of a shift. That which is inspected is expected.
Public safety emergency calls were down last year in the southwest and northwest quadrants and relatively flat in the northeast. The same can’t be said for the southeast quadrant. And, as Martin Luther King Jr. reminded us, “Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly.”
A true sense of safety is vital to the future of our city. Who, if they have the means and ability, will say they don’t desire to live in a city where they feel safe? We all need a sense of security and belonging.
Sometimes it may be as easy as just “crossing the street,” while for others it may be greater connectedness.
It will take a deliberative and strategic plan engaging all within our city. It will involve measurement of not just crimes, but measurements of indicators of changes. It will take continued and consistent collaboration by schools, public health, economic development, public works and city government to ensure we are providing access to greater safety for each citizen of Fort Wayne.
Patti Hays is a Democratic candidate for 4th District City Council.