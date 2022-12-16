In the summer of 1982, between my high school graduation from Paul Harding High School that May and my matriculation to Indiana University in Bloomington later that fall, I had the pleasure of reading F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel “This Side of Paradise.”
It is a rite-of-passage story about a young man and his Jazz Age classmates at Princeton University, and Fitzgerald’s depth of insight and beauty of language are nearly unparalleled across his otherwise highly distinguished writing legacy.
No sentence in that beguiling novel means more to me than this one: “I don’t want to repeat my innocence. I want the pleasure of losing it again.”
Fitzgerald finds a lyrical way of getting to the essence of things, in this instance the importance of memory and how we navigate our lives decade by decade if Providence allows us length of days and wisdom across what are always the inevitable hairpin curves of life.
Another great writer, Marcel Proust, also captured the essence of memory in his tour de force memoir “In Search of Lost Time.” I plodded through that remarkable book three summers in a row in the early 1990s.
One of Proust’s most important biographers, the scholar Joshua Landy, says of Proust and his work: “Its language is gorgeous, its images beautiful; and it gets you to think about all kinds of fantastic questions, like what we can know, who we really are and, of course, why memory matters.”
Landy says the combination of a hot cup of tea and a favorite cookie prompt in Proust’s memory “forgotten landscapes of his childhood suddenly ... filling him with joy.”
Landy concludes that Proust demonstrates “the person you are at age 20 is very different from the person you are at age 40 – but there’s still something in common between them, something that makes you who you are. Maybe memory matters because it gives you back yourself.”
I seem to have unconsciously taken Fitzgerald’s and Proust’s immeasurable wisdom about memory and the chapters of life along with me when I attended my 40th high school reunion in Fort Wayne recently.
On what must surely have been one of the most glorious evenings of autumn at the matchless Parkview Field – with the cityscape of downtown Fort Wayne aglow and shining down upon as we gathered in one of the upper suites there – my Harding classmates and I came together as a group of late-50-year-olds, many of us having started together four decades earlier at either Southwick Elementary School or Village Elementary School in southeast Allen County.
Many of us had in common that our parents had located to one of the relatively new subdivisions there in the early 1960s expressly so we could get an excellent education in the East Allen County Schools.
The dynamic of walking into a room with a circle of men and women who knew one another with that unique intensity and sense of community for all those years was a genuinely wonderful moment.
The flood of memories poured out of us like Niagara Falls, a tsunami of shared experiences, common connections, and jokes and stories that meant something so unique to the nearly 80 people who gathered at Parkview Field that Saturday evening.
A group of us gathered right at 6 p.m. as the reunion began.
When I departed four hours later, having forgotten to check my watch even once during the evening because our time together flew by with such rapidity, I told a classmate that surely the wall clock was incorrect because four hours had never passed by that quickly in all my life. But indeed, the clock was correct, and our time together had passed by that rapidly. It was the sands of time, 40 years later.
The joy and goodness of life animated our time that evening, and by now, there were also deeply solemn moments, underscored by the multiple candles that had been thoughtfully lit in memory of our classmates who had passed into eternity – a small name card had been placed candle-side for each person in their memory. There were many moist eyes around that table.
The best reunions remind us that while fads and styles change, human nature does not. Our best selves endure, and the important people who mean the world to us bring out the best in us just by being together and acclaiming our friendship.
This is the beautiful side about what a great thinker once called “the permanent things” – lasting relationships across both time and miles that touch our souls.
This kind of timelessness seems to sneak in on cats’ paws, subtlety reassuring us that we should always, in the observation of Proust’s biographer, “at least give ourselves something worth recalling.”
I loved my classmates then and now. Our 50th reunion, 10 years hence, will be knocking on the doorstep of life, awaiting another evening of shared memories and the confirmation of friendship, goodwill and the foundational importance of shared memories arising from our growing up in Fort Wayne.
These kinds of reunions remind us that precious wrinkles in time prove “the best things in life aren’t things.”
Timothy S. Goeglein is a Fort Wayne native and lives in northern Virginia.