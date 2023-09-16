“Clean air, clean water, open spaces – these should once again be the birthright of every American.”
The quote of an entitled millennial, energized Gen Zer or some other nattering nabob of negativism? No, it was Richard Nixon during his 1970 State of the Union address, a few years before he signed the Clean Water Act and established the equally loved and loathed Environmental Protection Agency.
A distant progeny of those promises and acts is Clean Drain Fort Wayne Be River SmART, an innovative collaboration between Friends of the Rivers and City Utilities, which, as we commented in an April 25, 2021, editorial, “draws a connection between city streets, storm drains and rivers where rainwater runs by turning storm drains into works of public art.”
The idea is simple – the best way to keep rivers clean is by making sure citizens do not pour any pollutants down the drain.
“The little, humble drain is paramount to our storm drain system,” Irene Walters, Clean Drain Fort Wayne’s co-chair, told me earlier this week. “The whole mission is to enhance the value of the rivers. We’re known internationally for the quality of our rivers.”
In the past three years, artists have created more than 70 sidewalk drain murals in all four city quadrants and downtown. Next Saturday, Sept. 23, the Clean Drain Fort Wayne project culminates with the dedication of a 2,000-square-foot mural depicting the Clean Drains Legacy.
Crafted by award-winning painter, muralist and illustrator Alexandra Hall and five paid apprentices, the mural will hang on the side of TJ Nowak Supply facing Promenade Park near the historic Wells Street Bridge.
Clean Drain Fort Wayne began as a proactive effort to keep pollution from the waterways by educating residents. The drains have been colorful and eye-catching, but like ABC’s “Schoolhouse Rock” songs, there is meaning in those fun messages.
Clean drains are connected to City Utilities’ Deep Rock Tunnel Project, the city’s most significant water pollution prevention effort.
Upon completion, the tunnel will collect sewage that would otherwise overflow into rivers during heavy rains. The runoff will instead be transported underground.
The $50 million project is part of a 2008 consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency that requires 90% reduction in sewer overflows by 2025. In 2021, the director of City Utilities, Kumar Menon, told The Journal Gazette that the federal government will demand more.
While next Saturday’s celebration closes the three-year project, Walters wants the mission to continue. Adopting a drain is one strategy, which would include putting down a medallion. There are 22,000 unmarked drains. Another is looking at the drains near our homes and cleaning up. The literal downstream effect is good for the entire city.
Irrational exuberance? Maybe not. Hoosiers want their streams, rivers, wetlands and lakes protected.
A 2022 poll commissioned by Audubon Great Lakes and conducted by Public Opinion Strategies – a prominent Republican polling firm – found 94% of Hoosier voters believe state leaders should strengthen or maintain the state’s current wetland protections, and 92% say “issues involving protecting fish and wildlife habitat, lakes, rivers, streams and wetlands” are essential.
Hmm, it looks like Hoosiers believe clean rivers and streams are a birthright. Let’s push our legislators to act to protect that heritage.
Fred McKissack is editorial page editor of The Journal Gazette.