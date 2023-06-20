A decision by the Supreme Court last month narrowed the scope of the Clean Water Act. The case is Sackett v. the Environmental Protection Agency.
This change will, of course, reduce water quality in the United States. The decision is also frustrating in deliberately ignoring important science.
The case involves a private property in Idaho. The owners, Michael and Chantell Sackett, wished to fill in a wetlands on the property which was close to running water (a ditch, stream, creek – take your pick) which itself fed into nearby Priest Lake. Because of that water connection, the owners were restricted so as not to pollute the wetlands, in accordance with the Clean Water Act.
The main issue in the case is whether the Clean Water Act covers wetlands that are close to running water. The act is allowed to cover rivers because basically all rivers eventually cross state lines. It doesn’t cover small ponds, on the other hand, because these are basically isolated within a state.
For the purposes of water quality, are wetlands more like rivers or more like ponds?
I would think the court decision would rest on that scientific question. Reading the decision, apparently not so much.
In the decision, an enormous amount of effort is spent debating the meaning of the word “adjacent.” The majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, seems extremely concerned that the definition of the word “adjacent” be spelled out clearly by Congress.
If it wasn’t clear enough, then the court should default to as narrow a definition as possible. That it be based in the science that supports the goals of the Clean Water Act was not much of a concern.
The majority ruled that wetlands could only be regulated by the Clean Water Act if there was a “continuous surface of water” connecting the wetlands to a stream or lake. This phrasing was used in a Supreme Court case in 2006 in a plurality opinion. The reason for using this standard, a “continuous surface of water,” is because a continuous surface apparently prevents a meaningful distinction between the wetlands, streams and lakes.
Two points to make here.
First, there are still ways to distinguish wetlands, streams and lakes that share a surface of water. The justification for this criterion seems incorrect.
Second, water health is not just dependent on a surface water connection. Wetlands and nearby streams, rivers and lakes are often connected underground, so their water health is shared.
It doesn’t really make much sense to spend effort on keeping a river clean while ignoring pollution in an adjacent wetland. The pollution, like the water, will move.
As context, the Clean Water Act was passed in 1972. Its first words are, “The objective of this Act is to restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the Nation’s waters.”
The act was amended significantly in 1977. One key part of the 1977 amendment was to include coverage of wetlands adjacent to “waters of the United States.”
Locally, wetlands are important for several reasons. For example, they slow rainfall from entering rivers. By spreading out the rainfall volume over days, the rivers don’t rise as high, which helps reduce flooding. Wetlands also clean water flowing through them.
The Clean Water Act was intended to be a broad, important change in how the federal government guarantees water quality throughout the country. In this sense, then, “adjacent” has a clear meaning that, I suspect, the justices of the majority opinion don’t like. Instead of admitting to this disagreement directly, the majority is hiding its disagreement by claiming the act is vague.
That is bad law and bad science.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science on everyday life.