Allen County leadership is still failing the community with their recent plans to proceed with building the most expensive public project in county history, only in a less obnoxious place. There are several reasons why this insistence on a new jail is ill-informed, morally wrong and harmful to our community.
First, the Allen County Board of Commissioners has insisted for months that the federal judge is requiring the county to build a new jail to address flagrant constitutional violations from overcrowding and understaffing. This is a lie, cloaked in a half truth. It is true that the county is required to address the violation of rights in both a long-term and short-term way. However, the federal judge has explicitly stated that he is not mandating the building of a new jail. To quote him from the June hearing transcript:
“It’s not the Court’s role here to say, ‘Well,’ you know, ‘the county must go build a jail, and it must be of this particular type or for these particular purposes.’ The role of the injunction here is to, as you indicated, address the constitutional issues that were identified of concern by the Court. The remainder of that is a community-based discussion among political leaders, other interested stakeholders who are focused on a great many things.”
That they have continued to insist otherwise borders on willful ignorance.
Second, the process by which the commissioners have decided to recommend the purchase of the proposed land on Meyer Road has been reflective of their contempt of community input all along. As opposed to voting at their regular weekly Friday meetings, they chose to call a special meeting on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Community members and concerned citizens found out with barely 24 hours’ notice and were not told the substance or purpose of the meeting, only learning indirectly that there would be a “presentation and discussion of potential jail sites.” Despite that, the Help Not Handcuffs Coalition showed up with about 30 people to the hearing.
Third, regardless of where a new jail may go, it is clear that any new facility will continue to disproportionately impact poor people, people of color, and members of our community with mental health or substance abuse issues.
A site in the southeast side has been seemingly averted, but a new facility with 50% greater capacity will not solve the long-term issues with the current jail. Overcrowding will end for a time, but for how long? Is it plausible that the county will be able to maintain a larger facility if they couldn’t keep the existing smaller one in good running order? What kind of future hidden costs might we not know about until they land in five, 10 or 20 years?
Everyone knowns that a larger jail creates an incentive and opportunity to fill it. Before long, any new jail will be at capacity. What then? Will we add yet another wing? Allen County officials have thus far failed to meaningfully engage in any long-term planning around alternatives to incarceration, which is ultimately the only enduring solution. To the judge they say they are making plans for the future, but to everyone else they are saying that the system we have in place is fine. We only need more of it. This utter lack of imagination and creative solutions would be laughable if the consequences didn’t harm so many people.
The community is demanding that the county think creatively about alternatives to incarceration and increase investment in community-based treatment and beds. We know that treating and housing people in the community is far less expensive and yields better life outcomes. Jurisdictions across the country are working to dismantle their local systems of mass incarceration, so why are we seeking to expand ours?
We eventually all lose out by living under a system that warehouses so many of our neighbors and kicks the can of true supportive services down the road. In the meantime, thousands of our neighbors can expect to be caught up in the criminal justice system without any measurable benefit to public safety and at the cost of considerable community dislocation.
Allen County deserves better than this, and we all need to show our leaders that our community does care about whether a new, larger jail is built. They haven’t listened thus far, but together we can compel their attention.
Rev. Timothy Murphy is senior pastor of Plymouth Congregational Church and a leader of the Help Not Handcuffs Coalition.