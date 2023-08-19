“At the end of all our exploring, we will arrive at where we started, and know the place for the first time.”
– T.S. Eliot
With the indictment of Donald Trump for his role in attempting an ex-post-facto alteration of the Electoral College results following his 2020 defeat by Joe Biden, interest in this arcane approach to selecting our presidents is once again in the news.
Since 2008, I have served as a member of the Indiana Democratic Electoral College delegation, representing the 3rd Congressional District. So I am required to know a little something about how this system works, and how the institution doesn’t always deliver the results we expect.
In fact, in 2012 I was interviewed by CBS News as part of a joint project with PBS to educate viewers about the system, I guess because I am one of the rare electors who believes the college should be finally abolished and officially replaced with a national popular vote.
Most of us are taught as early as grade school that democracy is the way we settle disputes and elect our leaders. It is a system under which the majority viewpoint rules.
And when we recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, we are reminded that our democratic republic is the thing that separates us from the tyranny of minority rule that still dominates in other places around the world.
For a long time, potential problems with the Electoral College were hardly ever talked about, since the only times a candidate with the most popular votes lost a presidential election happened in the 19th century: John Quincy Adams in 1824 and Rutherford B. Hayes in 1876.
But then – oops – along came Bush v. Gore in 2000. And while Al Gore won the popular vote by half a million votes cast nationwide, Florida was too close to call. Then the U.S. Supreme Court awarded Florida’s entire 25 Electoral College vote tally to George W. Bush – where he won the election by a margin of one vote.
Then, in 2016, Hillary Clinton won the nationwide election by more than 2.8 million popular votes cast. But Trump’s slim victories in several small swing states made him the victor in the Electoral College count. At the time, Trump praised the system that gave him the keys to the White House as an example of God’s will, to Make America Great Again.
Then in 2020, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 7 million nationwide popular votes, and won the Electoral College count by a 74-vote margin. But Trump responded by attempting to replace official legal electors around the country with new people of his own party’s choosing, who could change the results.
And thereby hangs the tale that will now be adjudicated in a federal court and be resolved by a jury of Trump’s peers. So how, you may ask, did we wind up with this cockamamie system for electing our presidents anyway?
Well, like so much in our nation’s history, it had to do with race and slavery. When the Constitution was drafted by the Founding Fathers, the 13 original colonies – by then states – were divided between the less-populated southern state and the more-populated northern states over the legality of slavery in the new nation.
The Electoral College, based on the size of each state’s congressional delegation – including two senators for every state, regardless of its population – gave these smaller states a statistical edge during a close presidential election.
The Constitution leaves the actual selection process of these presidential electors to the states themselves, where each political party chooses an equal number of electors.
Only those Indiana electors representing the winner of the popular vote in our state are activated to cast their ballots at a special December meeting of delegates in Indianapolis.
No slate of fake or “alternate electors” selected by the losing candidate’s supporters or political party has ever been allowed to cast ex-post-facto ballots on behalf of that candidate – nowhere in the nation. To do so would be considered election fraud in every state.
The pre-Civil War founders created the Electoral College based on a concept called “states rights,” opposing not only common national interests, but individual and civil rights as well. It was a twisted concept where the national majority viewpoint was often suppressed in favor of narrow allegiances to individual states.
Abraham Lincoln led a struggle to preserve the American union from the 1861 insurrection of these “states rights” advocates. When it was over, citizen patriotism was restored to the USA itself, not the state in which you lived. Nowadays, no Hoosier recites a Pledge of Allegiance to the Indiana state flag.
Only people have rights, not states nor counties nor cities. It took a civil war to finally set things straight for the nation – or so we thought.
Had he lived, some historians believe Lincoln would have led the fight to abolish the Electoral College. But that was not to be.
In the 1970s, Indiana U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh proposed a constitutional amendment to do just that. It did not gain nearly enough support to pass.
But perhaps with two presidential elections lost by popular vote winners since 2000, and with a federal felony trial over possible Electoral College meddling on the horizon, interest in overturning a very old undemocratic election system may be rekindled.
As T.S. Eliot would remind you, at some point the wheel turns back to where you began, and newly discovered wisdom may point the USA back in the right direction.