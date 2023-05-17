Cooperation and collaboration are two words that are thrown around quite a bit in corporate America and the public sector.
At the center, cooperation and collaboration are hallmarks of productivity and success. However, too often they are used to shift responsibility from one party to another.
I believe in and represent the core values of cooperation and collaboration and call on others in the public sphere to do the same.
Being on the Fort Wayne City Council is an exercise in cooperation and collaboration. As the legislative and fiscal branch of city government, most everything we do involves other people.
Within city government, I have found that most professional staff are collaborative in nature, looking out for the best interests of residents. I have reached across the aisle, metaphorically, to work with my colleagues on council on an enhanced sidewalk program, the hiring of a new solid waste hauler, and the commitment of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Cooperation and collaboration are key.
However, time and time again, there is a lack of cooperation or collaboration coming from county government. We are tasked with serving different residents and our organizations are different, but I serve in an at-large capacity, meaning I represent all citizens of Fort Wayne, in the same way the commissioners represent all citizens of Allen County.
On occasion there should be cooperation between these groups.
When Mayor Tom Henry’s team was putting together a plan to invest ARPA dollars in the community, we worked together to ensure that voices from all parts of the community were considered. We’ve invested in community assets such parks, and offsetting solid waste service increases. We have a plan to invest every dime on items that help residents.
There are items on this investment list that could use additional funding. Yet the county, which received money based on total county population (including Fort Wayne residents) has not been interested in collaboration. If the county was granted more than $50 million based on the population of Fort Wayne, why are leaders not working to commit this money to projects that benefit the citizens of Fort Wayne?
When the county commissioners decided to start the process of site selection for a new jail, where was the outreach to the residents of the area they were investigating? Where was the communication with the elected officials before initial announcements were made?
Last year, the county initiated a plan to split services from the city, move out of Citizens Square and remove the city’s police and fire dispatching from the Rousseau Center. There were very limited discussions before announcements were made.
Again, the actions show a lack of cooperation and collaboration.
Most recently, there is the discussion about the viability of TRAA. TRAA is a countywide service, created by a partnership of the city and the county in the 1980s. Certain township entities have chosen to have additional services, but TRAA exists as a major provider.
TRAA struggled during the pandemic and subsequent EMT/paramedic shortage. There was a concern that too much pressure was being placed on county entities, so payments for service were made by TRAA, even though for the 40 previous years, there was no concern when TRAA was called out for assistance.
The TRAA board removed the previous paramedic provider and brought staffing in-house, streamlining the process and saving considerable money, ensuring the system would stay viable. During this time, there was no real offer of assistance from the county beyond the reminder that the city needed not to put strain on county entities.
No cooperation, no collaboration.
Most recently, the commissioners wrote a letter outlining their concerns about the pressure being placed on residents of unincorporated Allen County. These residents deserve to have a voice – but so do all residents. And they all deserve to have their elected leaders working together to solve problems, not prioritizing one over the other.
I call on county officials to start having cooperative and collaborative conversations with city leaders about the health and safety of all residents.
We are a growing and thriving corner of the state. Fort Wayne and Allen County governments owe it to all residents to put politics aside and have open and honest dialogue about what is best for the community as a whole. We cannot prioritize one over the other.
When you are elected to serve all citizens, you should be serving all citizens – and that means cooperation and collaboration.
My colleagues and I are always open to honest conversations.
Michelle Chambers, a Democrat, is an at-large member of the Fort Wayne City Council.