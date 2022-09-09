The living root bridges in Meghalaya, India, are quite a sight to behold.
These ever-evolving bridges, made of thick, intertangled roots strong enough to hold 50 people, are grown by indigenous tribal communities and can take up to two decades to complete.
There’s a beautiful folk tale of an elder teaching his niece how to patiently tend to these living bridges, explaining, “The bridge will grow for 500 years. Your children will use it. And your children’s children will use it.”
In a society in which immediate needs and wants often dominate our attention, this simple story begs the question for all of us: What bridges are we building for future generations?
On June 2, 1922, a small group of Fort Wayne leaders made a bold and visionary decision to build a bridge that would serve our community for generations to come.
A hundred years later, the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne is still building bridges.
As the executive director of Alive Community Outreach, a young and growing nonprofit, I’m grateful for the Community Foundation’s partnership and for the ways in which the foundation helps us accomplish our mission of cultivating a community of nonviolence through relationships and education.
Our organization focuses on two primary areas: We support families who’ve been affected by homicide and we equip young people with skills to be peacemakers in a violent world.
I’m particularly excited about Peacemaker Academy, a program that recruits and trains high school students in the philosophy of nonviolence and mentors them throughout the year as they seek to build peace in their school. We plan to expand to other schools, but right now we’re focused exclusively on South Side High School, an institution that, coincidentally, was also founded in 1922.
In only our second year, we’ve had longtime teachers tell us this is one of the most peaceful starts to a school year they’ve experienced. We couldn’t be prouder of our students’ courageous efforts and we’re hopeful that this trend will continue throughout this year and beyond.
We know the work we’re doing is compelling, but a grant through the Community Foundation has empowered us to tell our story to the broader community. Through this grant, we were able to hire one of our students to create videos that highlight the peacemaking work we’re doing at South Side. I’m grateful for how this has helped us raise awareness about our work and for the positive energy and support it’s generated for our organization.
I’m also grateful for the educational bridges the Community Foundation is building to develop more competent nonprofit leaders in greater Fort Wayne.
My background is in pastoral ministry, and I’m the first to admit that I’m far from a seasoned nonprofit executive leader. I founded Alive because a family tragedy led me to this work, and I entered into this role with much to learn and I still have a long way to go.
Earlier this spring, I took a major step forward in my learning journey as I received my certificate in fundraising management from the Indiana University School of Philanthropy, a highly regarded professional development program for nonprofit leaders. This was an invaluable experience and our organization is already significantly stronger for it.
Roughly two dozen other leaders shared this experience and achievement with me.
And this was all made possible because the Community Foundation underwrote, organized and hosted this opportunity for us.
As I lift my eyes toward the future, looking beyond current programs, metrics, campaigns and necessary daily tasks, my hope is that the roots we’re building as a young organization will develop and eventually become bridges for future generations, perhaps even 500 years from now.
All I know is that as we continue to build and tend to bridges of peace and beloved community, I’m deeply thankful to have a partner in the Community Foundation that’s been in this bridge-building business for more than a century.
The Rev. Angelo Mante is executive director of Alive Community Outreach.