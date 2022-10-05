Violent crime is a social ill that negatively affects millions of people every year in the United States.
While considerable resources are devoted to crime prevention – justifiably so – it’s important we do everything in our power to lift up those affected by violence.
Before being named director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, I managed the state’s Victim Compensation Program and worked with hundreds of crime victims. Two things became apparent: 1) Every crime has a tangible and intangible cost, and 2) The impact can be generational and extend to friends, family and communities.
Crime affects everyone differently, and finding resolution can be a challenging journey. Often, in cases involving bodily injury, the emotional and psychological wounds can persist long after the injuries have healed.
There’s also the financial hardship (tangible cost) associated with crime. Not everyone has insurance and few are in the financial position to cover the cost of reconstructive surgery from a gunshot wound or dental work from a physical assault. For those living paycheck to paycheck, making a full recovery might mean taking time off work.
In the aftermath of a crime, the last thing we want someone to worry about is money, but the reality is, for many, that ends up being the case. That’s something the Victim Compensation Program works to address.
Established in 1978, the program aims to reduce the financial impact of crime on victims’ lives so they can focus on their recovery. Compensation, which typically comes in the form of reimbursement to providers, can be used to help with medical bills, funeral costs and counseling in certain circumstances.
The program is designed to compensate those who, at no fault of their own, were victimized by a crime that resulted in bodily injury. The incident must have occurred within the past two years and have been reported to law enforcement within 72 hours; exceptions apply.
There are other requirements such as the victim being innocent of the crime. Caimants can be reimbursed up to $15,000 in cases involving bodily injury. If the criminal act resulted in loss of life, the family of the victim may be eligible for an additional $5,000 to recoup funeral and burial expenses.
It’s important to keep track of documentation, especially out-of-pocket receipts, because that’s something we’ll ask for during the application process.
Even if we can’t cover the total cost of the crime, every little bit helps, and I’ve seen firsthand the difference it can make. In the past two years alone, more than $1.8 million was awarded, benefiting hundreds of families. Now, thanks to recent legislation, the program is better positioned than ever to help those in need.
Under the new law, which went into effect on July 1, costs associated with crime scene cleanup and the replacement of windows or door locks are now eligible for reimbursement. In addition, family members of victims who have paid a portion of funeral or burial costs and children who were eyewitnesses to the crime but were not physically injured are now also eligible.
The legislation also removed a common barrier to sexual assault victims receiving compensation.
Currently, claimants are required to report the crime and cooperate with law enforcement as part of the process. Now, victims who have had a forensic exam are eligible for compensation, whether or not they choose to involve the police.
But our work is far from over. We continue to hear from claimants we could’ve helped had they known about the program sooner. That’s something we’re working every day to prevent and is the reason we launched the Hope & Help campaign last year and continue to devote considerable resources into building awareness.
Ultimately, we wish these resources weren’t needed, but it’s important for people to know they exist in the unfortunate event that they become a victim of a crime.
Even if you don’t need it, there’s a chance, someday, you might know someone who does.
Devon McDonald is the executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.