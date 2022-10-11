Questions concerning the Allen County Jail have grown louder and more urgent since the lawsuit against the sheriff and commissioners was ruled on.
According to the U.S. District Court judge, the jail is “chronically and seriously overcrowded” and violates the Eighth and 14th amendments. While the judge ordered that immediate changes were required, he never ordered that a new jail was needed.
His remedy focused on providing sufficient staffing, providing a safe environment and ensuring all prisoners have access to recreation outside their cell blocks for at least five one-hour periods a week.
The Board of Commissioners operates and maintains all county facilities, including the jail, and is responsible for having a building of sufficient size and functionalities. The sheriff’s office is responsible for everything relating to the actual prisoners and their housing.
Logic should dictate that when a judge demands immediate changes, the responsible parties work together to remediate the situation.
While the decision to build a new $300 million to $350 million jail has been made by the commissioners, that decision falls outside of the scope of the sheriff’s office. Still, one would think the sheriff and his top administrators would have been concerned enough in the years prior to the lawsuit to identify solutions to overcrowding and unsafe conditions.
While it remains unclear what level of collaboration is happening, we know that a quick decision was made to build a new jail in southeast Fort Wayne without any community input – a decision met with concern and outrage, understandably so. Other alternative locations now under consideration have not been disclosed.
We also know that several prisoners were removed from the jail to quickly drop the population total as a fix for overcrowding. But what about staffing needs, recreation requirements or simply the physical conditions in the jail?
Until recently, the makeup of the jail population itself wasn’t even known. Fortunately, Christer Watson, writing in his column on Oct. 4, took the time and effort to break some of the information down in a manner citizens can all understand. I suggest everyone read his article.
One section of that article I would like to highlight here is that the jail is housing 160 people for an unspecified agency. Shouldn’t we at least ask who we are holding these people for and consider whether we need to keep holding them? Removing 160 people from the population would leave us with 570; suddenly, the number of prisoners drops well below capacity.
Understanding the jail population is a good first step in identifying alternatives that might alleviate challenges related to overcrowding. There are many remedies besides building a new and bigger jail.
Before making such a monumental and expensive decision, I believe the commissioners should perform a comprehensive study of the criminal justice system to truly understand the needs of our county. The jail is just one part of this system, which also includes legislation, law enforcement, courts and corrections.
We should be looking for evidence-based solutions from this perspective, instead of looking for quick fixes or bigger facilities that address symptoms and not the underlying issues.
What kind of community does Allen County want to be? Do we want to be a community that requires an 1,100-bed jail? Because if we build it, we’ll fill it.
Or do we want to be a community that wants to make it less likely that someone comes into contact with the criminal justice system in the first place? Such a community would be tough on crime, but also implement policies and programs that keep people out of jail, such as community policing, diversion and community service programs.
How about identifying effective pathways to rehabilitate those with substance use disorder and providing treatment to those with mental health disorders? Maybe instead of a new jail, we need a center focused on treating those individuals, keeping them separated from other inmates.
Providing programming such as a Jail Chemical Addiction Program would help people get proper treatment so they don’t cycle in and out of the system. Medical Assisted Treatment programs have also been shown to be highly effective when integrated within drug courts, incarceration, reentry and community corrections.
These programs have reduced recidivism substantially in other Indiana counties, solving many issues while also reducing the jail population and saving taxpayers money.
Taking a systems approach would align these various parts of the system to ensure they are working collaboratively to develop evidence-based solutions. And the great news is that there are state and federal resources that would help fund such initiatives.
Other areas that need addressed continue to emerge around medical services, staffing and, now, the commissary account.
The sheriff’s office contracts at a cost of $3 million per year with Quality Correctional Care for inmate care. Is there an ongoing review and evaluation to ensure these services are meeting standards? Who is ensuring that inmates get appropriate care and services and that taxpayers are getting what they pay for?
The lack of accountability and transparency since this lawsuit was filed are concerning. Multiple articles and editorials have highlighted ongoing issues – some related to the issues in the lawsuit, and others even more serious.
Before a new jail is built, we must be honest about the conditions, the challenges and the priorities that need addressed. A comprehensive analysis of the entire criminal justice system would be a good use of our funds and would provide us with a clear assessment.
Until we take a systemic approach to addressing the issues at the Allen County Jail based on 21st century practices that embrace transparency, accountability and collaboration, we will continue the downward spiral of inhumane treatment, overcrowding and wasteful spending.
Taking meaningful action now will lead to better outcomes for everyone and will create a criminal justice system we can be proud of.
Kevin Hunter is the Democratic candidate for Allen County sheriff.