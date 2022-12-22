At times, a zoning change occurs in a neighborhood where officials have pertinent questions regarding the project and need to make a careful choice. As a member of City Council and a six-year member of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, I understand the final decision on zoning changes ends up at the City Council table.
A proposal was heard at the Nov. 7 Plan Commission public hearing that will be entitled to further scrutiny by the Plan Commission and a continuation of its public hearing before it comes to City Council for final passage.
The proposal deals with a zoning change from R1 residential to C2 limited commercial on the stretch of land just west of Parnell Avenue and south of Spy Run Extended. For years, most of us have been driving by what we saw as just a wooded lot there, flanked down the riverbank by the Rivergreenway trail that hugs the river to the south.
The development proposal would like to make use of our river by placing docks for riverboats just south of the Rivergreenway. A proposed restaurant and possible boathouse storage facility would be located on the land under discussion north of the Rivergreenway and up the riverbank.
As the Nov. 7 hearing commenced and testimony was being heard, many questions from both plan commissioners and neighbors began to surface.
As a cyclist myself, I realized the safety issue of bikers on the Rivergreenway and boat passenger traffic crossing the path and possibly congregating on it could become a problem.
Cyclists and walkers who utilize this greenway realize there is a blind spot as one moves west entering and exiting the tunnel below Parnell Avenue from east to west and into the land being considered for development. Wooded areas will also blind cyclists as they are coming from the west of the new proposed development.
Other issues that surfaced involve the land being in a floodplain, possible environmental problems on the property, along with lighting and other development plan issues.
Some neighbors are concerned about noise from the boats and conduct of passengers as boats travel up and down the river. This type of river travel comes from a company that already operates riverboat rides. This plan would have them spending more time in the immediate area, which has houses nearby on the south bank of the river.
Cities including San Antonio, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma City and Louisville have realized that water and their rivers can be a cultural and recreational asset, not something to either hide or pillage.
If this project is to move forward, it will require the project’s developer, architects, engineers and attorneys to continue to work with the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, city trails officials, and Community Development, which has given initial support for the project. The floodplain and development plan issues need to be addressed and resolved, too.
My solution for the trail safety question would be to reroute the trail that runs along the river on the south edge of this property and take it as it exits the bridge tunnel straight north, running it along the west side of Parnell Avenue to the adjoining path on Spy Run Extended on the north side of the property.
If the developer can get the agreement of the parks department for the trail to be re-routed, this change would be a monumental success for the safety of our trail users and the patrons of this new project. Other issues must be solved, too, but all of them can be handled if all the players work together to come up with the solutions for all parties.
The public will get a final chance to voice their views at another public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, 2023, in Room 35, Garden Level, Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.
Tom Freistroffer is an at-large member of the Fort Wayne City Council.