“A house divided against itself cannot stand.” – Jesus and Abraham Lincoln
We are a house divided. Ours is not a time of politics as usual. We face a threat to our nation more potent than any external invader.
Should a foreign enemy attack, we would, no doubt, stand together to repel the fiend and preserve our nation.
The enemy we face, however, is a malevolent force making its insidious nest within the Republican Party. It is not the party of Lincoln or T.R. or Ike.
Fueled by fear, anger, misogyny, racism and a lust for power, it has coalesced as a personality cult called MAGA Trumpism. The unbridled ego of the figurehead and his acolytes (or wannabe inheritors) have taken aim at the very heart of the United States of America.
We have witnessed intentional attacks on education, science, justice, truth, compassion and common decency.
Gaining the levers of power, it has moved to destroy public education, incrementally substituting charter schools and voucher programs to indoctrinate the young. Having success in that arena, they now move to control thought and deny access to information and competing ideas by passing laws and encouraging movements to ban books, control conversation and rewrite history.
Our basic system of justice is denigrated daily. They cry out, “ Injustice!” all the while promising to promote persecution if they are only given more power. The liar, the grifter, the insurrectionist garner their sympathy and are pledged their protection.
They removed the basic right of self-determination from women. Removal of that freedom emboldens their move to deny freedoms for many more. This they proclaim a victory, and in statehouses throughout this nation attacks are being made against transgender persons and their families to deny them the basic freedom to seek medical advice and care. Who will be their next target?
The incessant drone of their us-versus-them dialogue targets immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community, the poor, people of color and anyone who does not adhere to their dogma.
Embracing the tactics of the schoolyard bully, we regularly hear name-calling and ridicule replacing cogent argument and mutual dialogue. Noisy intimidation seeks to drown out dissent. Lie upon lie upon lie, each one bigger and bolder, seeks to crush the truth by the sheer weight of their falsehoods.
Truth is disregarded and untruths promoted. As they proclaim their desire for freedom with their mouths, they deny freedoms with their actions. They target our election process and attempt violent insurrection if the results do not fit their narrative. Calling themselves good only blinds them to the evil they have embraced.
In the course of humanity and the history of nations, there are inflection points.
There are times when movements arise whose underlying philosophy is so heinous it must be rejected by people of goodwill. There are times when a body politic must choose, not between competing ideas, but good or evil, right or wrong.
This is such a time.
Ours is not a moment to agree to disagree. Waiting and silently hoping this will all blow over only emboldens the denizens of deceit. Silence in the face of evil only allows evil to triumph.
At this inflection point in our history, as citizens of the United States, we are facing an existential question. Will we preserve the nation our ancestors bequeathed to us and strive to move it forward toward the vision of liberty and justice for all, or will we stand silent and allow this malignancy to consume us?
This is not a Democrat-versus-Republican issue. The choice we must make rises above party or personal identity. We are asked to choose who we are and who we will be as a people conceived in liberty, dedicated to equality and striving toward a more perfect union.
The choice we make is not with malice toward our fellow citizens. As we stand up and shout a resounding, “No!” to the evil of the movement, let us not confuse defense of the right with malice toward those who have been beguiled by the wrong.
It is with backbones steeled by truth and hearts controlled by love that we can decry the monstrous evil that has risen among us and still hold out our hand to our sisters and brothers with the invitation to lay down our division so we may find a better way.
Kevin Boyd, a Fort Wayne resident, is a retired Presbyterian minister.