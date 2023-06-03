After reading the next few sentences, many will find the above headline disingenuous.
I will start with my definition of conservatism. Like any -ism, conservatism is a body of beliefs and convictions. The root comes from old Latin, meaning “to protect.”
I like this attitude. If we can join together to protect our loved ones, our future and the earth, we will be involved in a noble pursuit.
For years, however, I have seen the word “conservatism” co-opted by troglodytes and right-wing extremists to be synonymous with nationalism, discrimination, segregation and oppression.
Conservatives should, by definition, be concerned with protecting the earth, our limited natural resources, and the health and welfare of all our neighbors and friends. “United we stand, divided we fall.”
Conservatives should encourage and defend inclusion, economic opportunities for all and cooperation with others.
I try to understand the fears that many right-wing adherents have about immigration. The idea that allowing hundreds of thousands of Latinos into the country will undercut opportunities for their own children is scary for them.
In truth, this economy should welcome them. We need more honest, hard-working people to fill employment gaps. We don’t need to put our children to work in hazardous work environments. Labor supply shortages can be satisfied by enacting reasonable immigration reforms.
These actions will not only increase tax revenue for the country; more importantly, they will enable the people we accept to add their work ethic, their creativity and their energy to pull us into a better future.
We conservatives should advocate for moderation in personal consumption and behavior.
I cannot conceive of reasons for anyone to possess multiple million-dollar homes. The waste of resources and talent to build and maintain such estates is unconscionable.
We should not accept multi-million dollar salary arrangements for politicians, lawyers, athletes or entertainers. At the very least, we must enact income tax surcharges for very high earners. I cannot accept that such surcharges will disincentivize those superstars.
We must also embrace the fact that change is not only inevitable, it is necessary. Shifts in global political and economic balances of power have happened and will continue to do so. Global warming is a fact despite wishful arguments against it.
To meet these challenges, America must be willing to adapt. We cannot endorse “strict constructionism,” political overreach in what our children may read, the domination of ideology over science or the arbitrary restriction of voting rights for specific populations of our citizens.
Now, on to Christianity. My definition of a Christian is a person who believes in the words and actions of Jesus Christ, accepts his message and lives to follow his teachings. This is distinct from believing and following the teachings of many preachers and church bodies now and historically.
Let us remember that early Christianity was composed of several diverse bodies of believers. In the fifth century AD, a group of Roman Catholic authorities, fearful of gnostics in particular, convened and decided which books would be included in the Bible and which would be excluded. All these books were written by humans who relied on verbal tradition, not personal experience. Each went through several translations from other languages.
Strictly speaking, they are filtered versions of God’s words. Still, the essence of Jesus’ teachings comes through effectively. Jesus taught and lived inclusion, love of others and sacrifice of the self. They are directives from which we seem to have been disconnected.
So, yes, conservatism and Christian spirit will save us, but not as espoused by pretenders to these concepts so in vogue in America these days. We will all benefit by looking within, and using the golden rule as a guide, decide what each of us individually and together must do to achieve a caring and well functioning nation.
Partisan politics, egotism, exclusion are not and cannot be the solution. Our survival hangs in the balance.
It’s your choice to do good or do ill.
Bob Vanrooyen of Fort Wayne is a first-generation American; his parents emigrated from Europe in 1957.