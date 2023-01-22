Who holds power in Indiana? The very first article of our state constitution says you do.
Section 1 of our Bill of Rights states:
“WE DECLARE, That all people are created equal; that they are endowed by their CREATOR with certain inalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness; that all power is inherent in the people; and that all free governments are, and of right ought to be, founded on their authority, and instituted for their peace, safety, and well-being. For the advancement of these ends, the people have, at all times, an indefeasible right to alter and reform their government.”
Over the years, our General Assembly has wrested power from the people and from the other branches of government to establish a self-perpetuating stranglehold on our right to self-government.
Even now, Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to rule that Section 1 of our Bill of Rights is nothing but fluff – that it confers no substantive or “judicially enforceable” rights to the people. This is the state’s central argument in its legal briefing for the hearing Thursday before the Indiana Supreme Court on the Monroe County abortion ban preliminary injunction.
But how can there be no rights in this language when a “right” is explicitly stated? Why is our attorney general trying to defeat our “indefeasible right” to “alter and reform” our government?
Unlike other states that expressly grant the people power for referendum or ballot initiatives, the Indiana Constitution mentions only the General Assembly as an initiator of constitutional amendments. There is nothing in our constitution or statutes (also controlled by the General Assembly) that creates a specific mechanism for the people to initiate any constitutional amendment or proposed statute.
So, our legislators have made themselves the exclusive gatekeepers of change.
The only specific power of referendum in the Indiana Constitution is under Article 16, which provides that the General Assembly “may” amend the constitution by voting on its proposed language in two different sessions before the measure is taken to the people for approval. The language is permissive and was not intended by the delegates who wrote it to be exclusive.
In fact, they rejected multiple attempts to grant exclusive control to amend the constitution to the legislature.
One proposal was to add the words “according to their Constitution” to the back of Article 1, Section 1. Another proposed adding the words “amendments shall not be made by any other manner than herein prescribed” to Article 16.
These proposals were rejected with Delegate Robert Dale Owen (the chairperson of Article 1, Section 1 revisions) stating, “We must never, in legislation, attempt impossibilities.”
Owen received applause when he opined that the attempt to constrain the people’s right to reform government was one which the delegates had no right, “which this constitution has no right to do, which no power on earth has a right to do.”
Owen asked rhetorically, “Shall we, by a section to be inserted in our constitution, declare that we are infallible, and that what we now enact shall not be changed?”
In addition to making itself the sole gatekeeper to constitutional amendments, the General Assembly also controls political districts and has gerrymandered them to the point that our legislators are choosing their voters rather than empowering voters to choose their legislators.
Throughout the 1850 constitutional debates, only one delegate, James Ritchey, brought up the specter of gerrymandering in registering his concern about allowing the General Assembly to draw district lines.
His concerns were brushed off by other delegates who assured him there was “no doubt that they will act judiciously in reference to it” and no reason to fear that the legislature might not apportion senators and representatives fairly.
Indiana’s Bill of Rights clearly intends for ultimate power to remain with the people, not the legislative branch of government.
The most expedient path for Hoosiers to reclaim power and restore governmental checks and balances is to appeal to the courts to find that the current legislative stranglehold is unconstitutional. Begin by contacting the attorney general’s office and the Indiana Supreme Court and asking them not to diminish your indefeasible rights to alter and reform your government.