Gosh darn it! The blizzard in late December caused significant damage to our treehouse coffeehouse.
The roof went poof! Distant neighbors would not return the salvageable boards and shingles that landed on their property. There will not be any free second cups of coffee for them.
One nice feature of adversity is the opportunity it provides for reviewing what future expansions, if any, we should undertake. It is a hangover from our consultant asking us, “Where do you want to be in five years?”
“Well,” I was tempted to say, “I hope I will not be in need of your services … but do not misunderstand. I mean that because your advice now is, and will be, so excellent that I hope in five years we will be sitting on a beach in Poka Noka Loco. I hear they have good lemonade and beautiful sunsets.”
“Ah,” our consultant replied. “My wife and I just returned from there. I got burned.”
“Do you mean you got sunburned?” I asked.
“I wish,” he said. “No, I stood too close to the evening bonfire. They encourage that.”
“Why?” I asked. “Well,” he said, “the room rates are reasonable. They make their profit off of their urgent care clinic.”
“So, you are not the only one who got burned?” I asked.
“Not everyone gets burned,” he said. “Some male guests get injured going off the high diving platform to impress the women.”
“That is so juvenile,” I said. “I know you would never leap off a high diving platform to impress women.”
“Leap is not the word I would use.” he replied. “My wife pushed me off the high diving platform.”
“Why would she do that?” I asked.
“That question was a topic of discussion when she visited me at the urgent care clinic,” he said.
“Will the Poka Noka Loco folks give you a refund, considering your accident was on their property?” I asked.
He hesitated, apparently not having thought of that. Then he said, “Do you mean do I want a cash refund? Sure, I’ll take it. It is more than you guys make in the treehouse coffeehouse.”
“What do you mean?” I asked. “Have your forgotten that we are frankchising our business?” By this point I am thinking that my business partner and I need to sever all ties to this so-called consultant.
“Frankchising?” he said. “You clowns cannot even spell franchising.”
“Really? Well at least we can balance a checkbook. You cannot even balance yourself on a diving platform.”
I ended the conversation. If I had been in Poka Noka Loco with our consultant, I would have pushed him off the high diving platform.
My partner and I went on a business retreat without any outside consultants. We invited our wives to join us but both claimed they did not want to leave the family dogs alone.
At our retreat I thought it would be wise to discuss minor issues first. I reminded my partner that we lost some money on the umbrellas we had to give to the women from the book club during that rainstorm several weeks earlier.
My partner claimed that financial loss did not bother him. I said it bothered me.
Going on the offense, my partner said some of our customers had complained about my singing. “Why?” I asked. “There is no extra charge for the coffee.”
“Interesting you bring that up,” he said. “Several customers have offered to pay more if I can get you to shut up.”
“How about we change the subject?” I said. “You remember, I’m sure, that old axiom, ‘Do not bite the hand that feeds you’. Well, I think we need to talk to the woodpecker supervising our staff of woodpecker security guards.”
“Why?” he asked.
“Haven’t you noticed the damage to our tree?” I asked. Those woodpeckers chip away at it when they are off duty or taking their 15-minute break.”
“What do you suggest?” he asked.
I whispered in his ear. This was confidential.
“Are you sure we can do that?” he asked. “Doesn’t it violate the wild labor laws?”
“I’m looking into that.” I replied. “I will let you know.”
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.