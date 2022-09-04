Thousands of students across the country just started a new collegiate academic year.
Parents dropped freshmen at their dorms for the first time. Books were ordered and T-shirts purchased from the university bookstore. Faculty prepped classes and festive welcome-back activities beckoned students to have a snack and mingle with one another.
Despite it being just a couple of years ago, memories of my own college experience are viscerally ingrained.
I went to a school 12 hours away from home and was both excited and quietly terrified when my parents drove away. I threw myself into making friends and living the full college life. I had a great academic plan, was an athlete, in a sorority and busy as can be.
Fast forward two years to my junior year. I had gone through a rough breakup, was struggling with injuries that were affecting my athletic performance, was having a crisis of confusion about my future career and realizing I had been fighting some biologically based mental health tendencies for quite some time. I was feeling pretty alone in the world and needed help.
Thankfully, I told a friend who had spent some time at the University Counseling Center. She walked me there and a counselor set in motion the events necessary to get me the assistance I needed.
Of course, family support, therapy and medication were instrumental in helping me in the long term, but I am truly unsure of what would have happened had I not walked into the counseling center on my campus that day. The experience changed my trajectory in many ways, including influencing me to become a counselor and a university professor.
I worked at a college counseling center throughout my doctoral program, and I loved being available to help students in their vulnerable moments, give parents and faculty members the support they required to best help struggling students, and provide proactive education to the campus community to help prevent crisis situations, teach lifelong coping skills, and assist people in finding their own paths to wellness.
Clearly, I am a fan of college counseling centers, and will always advocate for mental health services to be present on campuses.
Mental health issues often emerge between the ages of 18 and 24, so institutions of higher education that have traditional-age students are uniquely positioned to be of service, especially as many students live on their own for the first time and encounter significant developmental, financial and social challenges.
In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 1 in 4 individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 have contemplated suicide in the past year.
Symptoms of depression and anxiety impact between 40% and 60% of college students, and 20% of college students would qualify for a substance use disorder diagnosis.
The Jed Foundation identified that 80% of college professors reported concerns related to dealing with student mental health. And U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy recently highlighted the need for university administrators to hire more counselors and establish more mental health care services for college students.
What does this mean for students, parents and campuses?
I would argue that mental health care can no longer be a “perk” that is secondary to other campus services. Keeping students safe and thriving is a necessity, not an option.
Additionally, untreated mental health issues, chronic stress and lack of coping or social skills have an impact not only on the individual student’s ability to succeed academically (including completing degrees in a reasonable time frame with the least expense possible), but also have larger implications for the campus community and society at large.
Students and parents should ask about access to counseling services when considering which college to attend. Counseling can help students discover and utilize personal strengths, identify thought and behavior patterns that inhibit growth or maintain problems, regain a sense of control over themselves and life situations, learn to more fully experience and manage emotion, embrace their identities as unique and competent adults, identify goals and personal purpose, manage symptoms of mental health conditions, cope with the ever-changing landscape of life, relate and communicate with others more effectively, and discover paths to a more meaningful and fulfilling existence.
All of these gains are beneficial as students navigate their collegiate years and beyond.
Systemically, universities need to invest in providing wellness services to all students and ensuring access to competent, compassionate mental health care for those students who need it, including continuity of care for students coming to campus with previously existing mental health histories.
Fully functioning college counseling centers can help identify students at risk, decrease stigma around mental health care and promote help-seeking behaviors, provide clinical counseling services, offer referrals for necessary psychological testing or medication evaluations, collaborate with care providers students may already be seeing, assist in crisis and emergency management efforts, provide awareness and skills training, and promote interpersonal and campus connectedness.
I am proud to be working at Purdue Fort Wayne, where student mental health has always been a priority, and where the administration has recognized the need for increased comprehensive services in the post-pandemic context. In 2023, there are plans to open a new Student Counseling Center with the intent of providing even more accessible and robust services. It is a first step in meeting the ever-changing and dynamic needs of students on our campus.
September is Suicide Awareness Month. The first week of October is Mental Illness Awareness week. Let’s make sure we are aware every month and week of the year, and that we take our awareness one step further to ensure our students get the care they need to succeed.