As evidenced by the quantity of recent letters and other editorial comment, the issue of overcrowded conditions at the Allen County jail continues to generate a good deal of heat. More, a coming hearing on the matter with the federal judge seems likely to fuel the discussion.
Unfortunately, much of the commentary is based on a more or less incomplete understanding of who’s responsible for these problems and what, exactly, they are doing about it.
As an early supporter of Help Not Handcuffs, I decided to make an effort to help clarify some of these questions. Here’s what I found.
Indiana’s 19th century structure of county government is outdated, and this antiquated system is directly responsible for much of our confusion.
County commissioners are not at all responsible for running the jail. The sheriff is. He’s an elected official and is responsible for many but not all of the problems at that facility. If voters are dissatisfied with that, their answer is at the polls.
But the sheriff isn’t responsible for who is housed in the county jail. Locally elected judges administer the laws.
While city and state legislators pass the laws, juries of volunteer citizens convict lawbreakers. If disproportionate numbers of some minority groups are convicted, the laws must be administered despite those effects.
So, in effect, we’re all more or less responsible. We’ve elected these officeholders.
Although it isn’t widely appreciated, Allen County is doing some things surprisingly well.
It has a number of programs designed to keep accused people and convicts out of jail whenever feasible. While these aren’t deliberately hidden from public view, finding information about them requires an effort.
These programs include home detention with electronic monitoring, a Community Transition Program and pre-trial reporting supervision. They also include four problem-solving courts: Re-entry Court helps provide returning inmates with tools to reintegrate into the community; Restoration Court addresses drug- or alcohol-related offenses that also have mental illness and/or addiction diagnoses; Veterans Court works with honorably discharged veterans facing jail as a result of charges stemming from substance abuse and/or mental health offenses; and OVWI Court works to defer prosecution for individuals charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
In addition, Community Corrections Residential Services, opened in August 2020, provides a 230-bed secured facility as an alternative to jail for some moderate- to very high-risk convicts to help them reintegrate into the community.
It provides participants with rehabilitative services ranging from fishing in the summer to performance-based Xbox programs in the winter.
It also provides participants with free transportation to employment, interviews and medical appointments six days a week. Participants may also attend weekly religious services.
Still other alternatives to jail include community service and a range of behavioral programs to help rehabilitate offenders. Allen County Adult Probation also works to support the courts to provide a safer society. It annually prepares more than 2,000 presentence investigations and provides probation officers who supervise some 5,500 felony offenders.
One persistent complaint in discussions about crowded jails is the need for bail reform, based on the mistaken belief that many people are jailed simply because they can’t afford even modest bail. This overlooks the fact that Allen Superior Court adheres to Indiana Pretrial Rules and Criminal Rule 26 that provides that it should release without bail arrestees except those charged with murder or treason or who have other preexisting violations.
This analysis is based on a nine-page overview that’s readily available from the county prosecutor.
No doubt each of these programs faces issues of funding, staffing and other administrative challenges. At the same time, a wider appreciation of their design and scope can help counter misunderstanding of their application.
The proverbial “bottom line” is that they help keep some 5,000 people out of the county jail annually.
From the beginning, I’ve looked for the sheriff or county commissioners to seek professional advice from criminologists and political scientists to help us understand the underlying causes of the jail controversy and recommend solutions to them.
Certainly, Indiana is blessed with these resources in our fine colleges and universities.
I’ve been puzzled why nothing of the sort seems to have been considered. Maybe the federal judge will need to order them to do it?
John Moore is a Fort Wayne resident.