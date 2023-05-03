“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” is a common motto. Unfortunately, governments often get the reputation of trying to do the opposite – fix situations that are humming along properly only to gum them up. And sometimes they do nothing in the face of systemic problems.
Allen County is strategically poised to play against the stereotype of the bumbling, out-of-touch governmental unit. We can continue down a path that’s been proven inefficient and ineffective or take the higher ground, which might take some additional effort but will prove wise and prudent.
This describes our situation with emergency medical services in our county.
The Allen County Board of Commissioners received a funding request letter from Joel Benz, executive director of the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, on Feb. 22. The commissioners’ response opened with a history of the creation of TRAA, the structure of which is called a public utility model. Other examples are NIPSCO and American Electric Power.
In utilizing the public utility model, local government chooses to support a monopoly in which there is a sole service provider that is paid a direct fee for services.
Currently, most residents in unincorporated Allen County pay taxes to their local township for fire services and EMS service (some, and soon more, residents pay the tax to a fire district). Residents in Fort Wayne pay a similar tax, but it is only used for fire services because TRAA was expected to provide EMS service and remain solvent by collecting insurance reimbursements and user fees.
Unfortunately, TRAA is not solvent as a result of a multitude of factors that have changed since the authority was conceived in the 1980s.
If the Board of Commissioners were to give money with no strings attached to prop up TRAA, it would be failing the community in two ways.
First, it would be asking residents in unincorporated Allen County to pay for their EMS service as well as for those living in Fort Wayne. This is patently unfair.
Second, it would be consciously throwing good money after bad. The commissioners find it reprehensible to knowingly funnel taxpayer money into a broken system; rather, we believe, if it’s broken, fix it.
Instead of a Band-Aid approach to solving the issue of a financially unstable emergency services provider, we urge Fort Wayne City Council, the mayor and other first responders to work together to create an EMS task force as soon as possible. This group must create a new uniform ambulance ordinance, develop a new interlocal agreement among all units providing EMS services to Allen County residents, and explore and recommend a new solvent business model.
Fort Wayne residents may have to participate in the support of their own EMS coverage versus asking residents in unincorporated Allen County to pay for a service for others that they have already purchased for themselves.
Let’s come together as a community to use this opportunity to choose the high road and set our county up for success today and into the future.
Nelson Peters, left, Rich Beck and Therese Brown are the Allen County commissioners.