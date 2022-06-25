Years in the making, a battle line is forming in our house. By my definition, the battle concerns respect for the past.
Becky, my wife, defines the issue differently. She says the issue is hoarding … hoarding by me.
She, the one on the wrong side of the battle, seems to disrespect what I call “recent history.”
The primary examples of recent history are magazines and newspapers. It is common knowledge that if we ignore history we are doomed to repeat it. Or, sometimes we enjoy reminiscing regarding a pleasant memory.
For that very reason I save old issues of New Yorker, Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest and select newspaper articles. I like to know how many points John Laskowski scored in a key Big 10 game against Michigan.
You ask, “Who is John Laskowski?” By asking that question you prove my point. If you had some of my old magazines, you would know the answer to that question.
You respond by asking if I have heard of the internet. Yes, I have. Having grown up in Indiana, nets are my specialty. I know nets. After bouncing out of my bassinet, I saw women wearing hairnets. I moved on to a high school girl who played the clarinet.
The internet is fine, but I am a tactile person. Think about the advantage of a telephone book or a Sports Illustrated when you need to swat a mosquito. Using printed material would be better than using your cellphone.
As a convenience to our customers, I have put some magazines in our treehouse coffeehouse. If a coffeehouse customer says, “Waiter, there is a fly in my coffee!,” you do not want to dunk your cellphone in the coffee to flick out the fly. Heck no. Go after that varmint with the stiff edge of a magazine cover. No coffee will be spilled.
I have no proof, but Becky may have put some magazines in the recycling bin. That could mean they are still out by the curb. Nevertheless, I intend to seek retribution. I plan to swat bugs with her credit card.
I concede my “saver” tendencies do take a back seat to a gentleman I saw featured on television. My recollection of the story is that for approximately 21 years he has taken one photograph a day. He has accumulated thousands of prints of those pictures.
I suspect that photographer’s wife tolerates his unusual habit because every five or six days he takes a photograph of her. She allows him to save the pictures because none of them show her wearing a hairnet. Just as in business, the gross number of his photos is not what matters. It is the net result.
There is an old joke that a comedian claimed to have accomplished something hundreds or thousands of times. He said he knew the numbers were accurate because he made them up himself.
I want you to keep the reckless use of numbers in mind when my spouse exaggerates the number of magazines I am hoarding. All I can say in her defense – I guess I owe her that much – is that she cannot help herself when using numbers. Her middle initial of “J” stands for “just guessing.”
A disturbing trend has developed in our family. Our daughters-in-law seem to be taking my wife’s side in challenging my hoarding tendencies.
I need outside help. Perhaps you can help.
Say, for example, that one of our daughters-in-law stumbles across a scorecard from when their husbands (my sons) and I played golf 15 years ago. When one of the Hill women questions the need for preserving evidence of triple-bogey golf, I need outside intervention by you.
Without those scorecards, how will I know, if and when we play the same course again, that we have improved? I ask my wife that question and she loudly says I have not improved in anything in the past 15 years.
Actually, there is one area in which I can claim progress. I now have more magazines and newspapers than I did 15 years ago.
Well, I think I do. Becky has been walking around with a self-satisfied grin on her face.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.