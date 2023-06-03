On Monday, March 20, 2020, like an unannounced houseguest, COVID-19 sassily walked itself into our lives and altered what we all knew life to be.
Everyone experienced the beginning of this outbreak differently, but despair was felt nationwide. Suddenly, everyone began to frantically clean and prepare for this home intruder.
As a 2020 high school graduate, I went from exhaling with relief at the opportunity of taking a week off to pause for spring break to hearing on the news that no one would be returning to anything anytime soon and becoming utterly disoriented.
After learning that our senior prom had been canceled and dealing with the sadness of missing out on the proud moment of walking across the stage after a trying 12 years of primary and secondary school, multiple long nights were spent soaking pillows with tears of devastation while on the phone with friends experiencing the same despair.
While my world seemed to be unraveling in front of me, the world around me was, too.
My cousins, who were elementary and middle school students, evolved from making disruptions in class to logging onto school in their pajamas in a state of grogginess and disconnection, with their teachers tirelessly having to ask, “Class, can you please turn on your camera?” These students would plummet into depression because of their isolation.
The media broadcast the suffering of selfless doctors and nurses who, because they worked 24-hour shifts, had to isolate themselves from their families as a precaution to keep everyone healthy whenever they eventually had the chance to be home.
A lot of adults lived in true scarcity during this time, not knowing when their next check would arrive and hurrying to stores only to be unable to find the necessities for their homes.
It was frightening and unsettling to have to touch and comfort grandparents through a glass door or over the phone, smiling through a mask as it soaked up the tears of the unknown. They could no longer enjoy the sounds of young feet running around the house or share in the laughter from the aunties and uncles bickering at the card table.
Everything had fallen silent, yet the silence was loud enough to shake the world and me out of our chrysalises of comfort. In his book, “The Light in the Heart,” Roy T. Bennet said, “The outer world is a mirror of the inner world, and oftentimes other people’s perception of you is a reflection of them.”
When COVID came along and literally sat us down, we were forced to face the main thing we were running from – ourselves – and, finally, we understood that disclaimer in every rearview mirror: “Objects in mirrors are always closer than they seem.”
My comfort pre-pandemic was contingent upon societal norms, yet in the mental and spiritual cleanup through the pandemic, I learned that the only one who could validate me was me.
Some things are different; some things are the same, but I am not.
Life as some knew it to be was never going to go back to “what it once was” as a result of the trauma of having to lead our lives in excessive fear of this plague touching you or your family. We were quarantined in the intruding thoughts of hopelessness and questioning the intentions of everything while contemplating the reason for anything.
However, at the same time, people began to comprehend that no matter what was going on outside, they had to care and listen to what was truly going on inside.
The COVID home invader forced us to acknowledge self-care, making our mental, emotional, physical, environmental, spiritual, recreational and social needs a priority by reassessing life and finding a new sense of being so that our mind, body, and soul are in harmony in order to show up as our best selves every day. The home invader COVID taught me that.
If there is only one takeaway from this article, let it be to sit still and ground yourself in the now, the most important place on your timeline.
A senior at Indiana Institute of Technology, Caiya Wright is majoring in business management and psychology.