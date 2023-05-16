There have been several recent studies showing the pandemic’s effect on students’ learning. As every parent probably knows, students learned less during the pandemic than typically. A new study, released this month, describes that in more detail than any previous study I have seen.
It takes some steps toward understanding what exactly caused that lack of learning.
The study was written by education specialists at Harvard and Stanford universities. The study covered 7,800 school districts in 41 states. They used standardized tests given in 2016, 2019 and 2022. They also brought in 11 other data sets to help characterize the school districts and wider communities. It covered grades three through eight.
The first full school year of the pandemic was 2020-21. About 46% of this year was taught remotely, with the rest a combination of in-person and hybrid. Broadly, student scores were lower than pre-pandemic.
On average, math was lower by the equivalent of 0.5 year. The authors converted all the test score differences to equivalent years of learning. Language arts (which the authors call reading) was lower by 0.3 year.
The authors spent considerable effort separating out which groups were affected the most. In broad strokes, the test scores gap that exists, on average, between white students and Black and Hispanic students grew during the pandemic. The effect, however, was somewhat subtle.
Within a single district, the authors do not measure any difference of the pandemic’s effect on white, Black and Hispanic students. The reason for a difference, on average, is because white, Black and Hispanic students are not equally distributed across all school districts.
The authors organized all the school districts with low enrollment of minority students. Those that taught in-person the most had lower math test scores (compared with equivalent students pre-pandemic) by about 0.3 year. The districts that taught in-person the least had lower scores by about 0.45 year.
The authors did the same for the school districts with high enrollment of minority students. Those that taught in-person the most has lower math scores by 0.5 year. Those that taught in-person the least had lower scores by about 0.8 year.
Those numbers mean that switching to remote hurt all students. Those districts with low minority enrollment were hurt some, but those with high minority enrollment were hurt significantly more.
There are similar, but milder, results for reading test scores.
It is unclear what the origin of this difference is. The authors analyze school and community properties, such as broadband access, school resources, unemployment and COVID deaths. None seem to fully explain this difference.
As a side note, the authors measured a local community’s trust in institutions by using the community’s voting participation and census response rates.
This trust in institutions was associated with a milder pandemic effect on test scores.
Lastly, the authors analyzed the 2009 to 2019 time period for districts that experienced especially large jumps or drops in test scores. For those they found, they followed those students through to higher grades. Those big test score changes persisted through grade 8.
The bottom line is that these sorts of dramatic, one-time effects do not slowly disappear. They stay with students.
As parents, what should our reaction be? According to many polls, most parents feel that school is mostly back to normal and kids are learning again. That may be true.
That does not mean kids are where equivalent, pre-pandemic kids would have been. There is a difference and it amounts to, on average, about 0.5 year in math and 0.3 year in reading.
Some districts were hit especially hard. The federal government provided emergency funding for districts to assist with tutoring and non-traditional, summer academic learning. This funding will end in 2024.
The authors argue strongly that since we can still measure the effect on students, the federal or state governments should provide funding to specifically target those districts hit hardest.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science on everyday life.