House Bill 1177 is a bill filed by Indiana’s leading cheerleader for guns, Rep. Jim Lucas. The bill is titled, “Handgun training for teachers,” and that efficiently describes it.
It is designed to create funding and a training curriculum for teachers and certain school staff who voluntarily want to carry a handgun where they work.
School districts in the state already can allow teachers and staff to carry without training. Chris Lagoni, executive director of the Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association, stated in testimony that “only a couple” of districts have implemented the policy.
No safety training is required. Possessing the gun, and any relevant training that logically would accompany it, is voluntary. Under the legislation, all the training will also be voluntary. The bill primarily establishes the authority to fund the curriculum.
This is a classic example of what legislative experts would declare as the beginning of “legislative creep”: policy-making that seems simple, unobjectionable and not alarming in step one.
A great example was the Indiana Lottery, which led to riverboat gaming, which led to electronic gaming at horse tracks, which led to Indiana rising to near the top of the gaming industry in America behind only Nevada and New Jersey. Creep is often predictable.
Under this year’s gun bill, everything is still voluntary. That is how it remains unoffensive. For now. But the next steps by those who align with Lucas are clear. HB 1177 is a way to justify policies that result in more guns in schools.
I have discussed, debated and argued gun policy with Lucas many times, and our foundational differences can be described most easily this way: He believes the answer to gun violence is more guns; I believe the answer is fewer.
During his presentation of the bill last week, Lucas said, “I want my teachers and staff to be able to have a chance, because I just read you scenarios of what happens when teachers aren’t armed. They’re sitting ducks.”
Lucas spent significant time with a discussion that police are not obligated to protect the public. He cited two Supreme Court cases which, according to him, make clear that law enforcement officials do not have a “duty to protect” the public.
While the holdings in those rulings could be debated, it is important to note that an armed teacher won’t have any duty to protect anyone either.
However, Lucas claimed that a school with armed teachers and staff would create a “deterrent” for shooters. For those of us who have studied deterrence theory, we know this is laughably incorrect, but no one should be laughing about where this erroneous thought process is taking us.
The House Chamber, where the bill was heard, was mostly empty at the time. The bill passed 9-4 on a party-line vote. The discussion, debate and vote took 40 minutes. No one testified in opposition, though the Indiana State Teachers Association testified in neutrality, primarily because of the bill’s voluntary nature.
This, too, is evidence of “creep.” Exhaustion has set in on the issue of gun policy in Indiana.
Training teachers to be more safely armed so people feel safer in schools sounds rational. My suggestion is that if this makes Hoosiers feel safer, maybe we should make training a condition to own a gun in the first place.
There is no data that training and arming teachers will change our odds in schools today. That, alone, is reason enough to block this creep.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.