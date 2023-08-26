People have lots of thoughts and opinions about the criminal justice system, such as Sean Collentine’s “No shortcut to success/Investing in the at-risk best chance to keep people out of jail” (Journal Gazette, Aug. 16). The State of Indiana has lots of rules about it.
The commissioners are elected to, among other things, uphold the laws of the state while also listening to and considering input from constituents. But they have a responsibility to speak truth and follow the law even if others do not understand it.
Collentine laments that the commissioners believe it necessary to build a jail and that demographics of inmates are disproportionate to the general population of the county: there are too many Black inmates and too many people from poverty. Collentine seems to imply that these conditions are caused, supported or agreed to by the commissioners.
The truth is that the legislature determines what conduct will be made criminally punishable; law enforcement officers make arrests when people engage in such conduct; prosecutors and defense counsel (available to all, even at public expense if necessary) work to determine facts and sometimes bargain for the right punishment; and courts sentence people to jail.
The authority over each of those government bodies is an elected official, “hired” by voters. The commissioners cannot dictate to legislators, sheriffs or judges how to do their jobs. They have a very specific – and narrow – role in the criminal justice system.
Indiana requires a county’s board of commissioners to ensure there is an adequate jail to house the individuals who ultimately are sentenced to be there. The law doesn’t provide commissioners input into whether the conduct is or should be called “criminal”; what color, nationality, background, or socioeconomic status the jail inhabitants are; whether bail is available to them; or how long the sentence of incarceration is. All those things are variables outside the control of the commissioners.
Nevertheless, the board is responsible for establishing and maintaining a jail adequate in size to house the inmates sentenced to it in a fashion that does not violate people’s rights, constitutional or otherwise; those people include both jail residents and staff. The facility needs an adequate kitchen, laundry, mechanical systems, safety and security systems, living quarters, exercise quarters, and sick bay, just to name a few.
The Allen County jail has been at or over its recommended capacity (a number lower than the number of actual beds) and even over its actual capacity for most of the past 40 years. The current jail has been expanded, and it is simply not feasible to continue adding on to a facility not intended for the number of occupants it has been forced to take on.
That’s why, when the federal court judge gave the Allen County Board of Commissioners instructions to correct the unconstitutional conditions in the jail, the board basically had no choice than to admit the obvious: This community needs a larger jail. No other option – within the legal scope of the commissioners’ role – will produce circumstances that allow for inmate and officer safety, accommodate a realistic occupancy level today and into the future, ensure the ability to hire adequate staff (would you want to work in an unsafe and outdated jail?), allow proper amounts of recreation time, and provide adequate medical and mental health housing.
The Board of Commissioners has done due diligence. It has conducted the required studies and tests to make logical decisions.
It is unfortunate that one body, like a board of commissioners, cannot take a wholistic view of a situation such as criminal justice or jail overcrowding and work to fix many of the underlying contributors, including socioeconomic unfairness, the reasons for engaging in criminal behavior, or perceived or actual bail or sentencing injustices. But our system of government and criminal justice does not work like that.
Each government department has its role, and one cannot dictate what happens in another. Here, with respect to our local jail, the board of commissioners, which is tasked with establishing and maintaining a jail, simply does not have the ability to fix the whole system; it can only do its part.
After much investigation, conversation and exploration of options, the board determined a new jail is necessary. County Council now needs to pass the tax to fund it.
In the meantime, the community can and should engage in discussions surrounding crime and punishment, but the commissioners’ job remains the same – to provide a safe and adequate jail facility. Let’s get on with it.