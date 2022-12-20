The big science news last week was a landmark step in nuclear fusion research.
Briefly, scientists announced they had created a fusion reaction where more energy came out of the reaction than was put in by lasers. It was the first time achieving this payoff – more energy coming out than going in. It also showed how a long, dedicated work in the face of significant problems can eventually pay off.
The U.S. government’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory did the work here.
The device they built, called the National Ignition Facility, was proposed in the early 1990s. It was always intended to serve two main purposes. First, it could be used to research fusion for energy. Second, it could research areas related to maintaining the nuclear weapons arsenal.
That second type of work, ahem, isn’t made very public. It was also controversial. It achieves many of the same aims as full-on nuclear weapons tests. As context, the last U.S. weapons test was in 1992. The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty was signed, but not ratified, in 1996.
Construction on the ignition facility started in 1997 and was completed in 2009. Research started the following year. Initially, about 60% of the time was dedicated to nuclear fusion energy research (think power plants).
The basic setup of these experiments is as follows: Hydrogen is placed inside some material (initially plastic, then later diamond) about the size of a peppercorn. This peppercorn is placed inside an eraser-sized capsule of gold. The whole device is hit with 192 lasers that last for about 20 billionths of a second. The laser light, using the gold and plastic/diamond, compresses and heats the hydrogen dramatically.
The goal is to force the hydrogen nuclei so close they fuse into each other, creating helium. This fusion also converts a bit of mass into thermal energy.
In those first few years, experiments were not very successful. There was some fusion and thermal energy released. In the standard measurement of these experiments, there was about 1,000 joules of energy released.
However, all the fusion appeared to be caused directly by the laser’s energy compressing the hydrogen nuclei together.
Much better would be for energy released by one hydrogen fusion to cause nearby hydrogen to fuse, which then would release energy causing more nearby hydrogen to fuse.
That is, the real goal was a chain reaction of fusion.
This chain reaction is very finicky. If anything about the experiment is a bit off, energy escapes away from the peppercorn of hydrogen and very little fusion occurs. The plan, when the National Ignition Facility was constructed, was to use computer simulations as a guide. Unfortunately, the initial failures showed that the computer simulations were not a very useful guide.
In part because of this failure, time at the facility was shifted over to weapons research. The time for fusion research was reduced from 60% to about 30%.
The scientists kept pressing onward. For example, they built detectors around the capsule to better measure each step between the laser hitting the capsule and the hydrogen compressing. Not an easy task when the whole process lasts 20 billionths of a second then explodes.
As a result of those measurements, they discovered they had to make the capsule dramatically smoother. They also had to start the laser at a high intensity, instead of a slow build-up like they had initially expected. The conversion from plastic to diamond happened here as well.
They started finding the right combination last year. They reported a dramatic increase for the energy coming out: 1.35 million joules. That was still less than the 1.9 million joules the laser put in, but a big improvement. It showed that the chain reaction was happening.
The results reported last week were an even better improvement. The new energy out was 3.15 million joules.
Remember, the initial experiments failed because they only produced about 1,000 joules. It took about a decade to get up by a million joules. It took only one more year to improve by another 2 million joules.
The reason scientists are excited is that they have finally hit upon a right combination to produce the chain reaction and improve the energy out by a lot.
In the long run, we hope nuclear fusion could be a power source for standard power plants. If we set off about 10 of these capsules per second, that could run a power plant.
We are not there yet. However, we’re making quick progress.
Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.