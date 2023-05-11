Recently, the chief of staff in our family underwent “minor” surgery. You know. Surgery is minor when it happens to the other person. It is major when it happens to you.
Historically, surgery for the women in our family has been bearable. You may recall my article about my great, great, great grandmother. In the family she was known as G3.
Each time G3 underwent surgery, she did not get an anesthetic. She just found a 12-inch branch, about three-fourths of an inch in diameter, and clenched it between her teeth.
The surgeon knew if he caused pain to G3, the 12-inch branch might find a new home. Subtlety was not G3’s strong suit.
Yes, G3 was a strong woman, mentally and physically. One time she was participating in a horseshoe tournament. A problem occurred when they ran out of horseshoes.
G3 walked over to the nearest horse, picked it up and threw the horse at the target stake. I assume it was one of those miniature horses. In any event, G3 threw four horseshoes at once.
Some surgeons might fear a feisty patient like G3. Other surgeons counter feisty patients by scheduling their surgery early in the day, before the patient is fully awake. For example, for the recent surgery in our family, we were instructed to be at the hospital not later than 7 a.m.
That sounds easy. Easy, that is, until you have to get up early enough to let the dog out, then feed him breakfast, then get him to go out again.
It is enough to make you hope the surgeon also has a dog. However, in defense of dogs, whether ours or the surgeon’s, they probably do not appreciate being shoved outdoors on a cold, windy morning.
Next, seemingly without thinking, we found ourselves in the car. The hospital is west of the rising sun. We were dragging sunlight with us.
I pulled up to the hospital entrance and told Becky to get out so I could park the car. I reassured her I would join her. That was a truthful statement. What I omitted was that I would join her after I found a cup of coffee and a doughnut.
In the reception area was a very friendly staff. Each hospital employee was either grateful their spouse had to get the kids off to school or worried that their spouse had ignored the alarm clock.
We were directed to an area surrounded by a curtain. We waited for only a couple of minutes. In walked a very nice nurse to find a vein where the anesthesia could be injected. That went slowly. Before we left the house, Becky had hidden her valuables, including her veins.
After a few minutes a handsome male physician’s assistant entered. Why he couldn’t be unattractive, I do not know.
If that was not annoying enough, next to enter was a handsome young male surgeon. Is that legal?
I concede it helped that the anesthesiologist who came in to explain what to expect was a charming woman who, like the aforementioned men, is too young to remember James Dean or Marilyn Monroe. I wanted to say something humorous, but she was cracking all the jokes.
During Becky’s surgery, I waited in a room with a television turned on but with the sound inaudible. It felt like when Becky is mad at me but makes a point to let me see her lips moving silently. Somehow that silent movement of lips is louder than spoken anger.
In what seemed a surprisingly short time, a nurse informed me that the surgery was over and I could go see Becky in a recovery room. Postoperative instructions were given.
I had trouble focusing. I just wanted to find the anesthesiologist, tell a quick joke and run before she could tell a funnier joke.
Because it was outpatient surgery, we were able to go home after a few more minutes. We found the dog angry. He moved his lips silently, letting us know he was upset.
Becky gave me some demands. The most significant of those orders was to go buy some cinnamon rolls. I found a box of four large cinnamon rolls.
It is amazing how hungry and selfish a recovering surgery patient can be.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.