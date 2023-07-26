“Except for the point, the still point, there would be no dance, and there is only the dance.”
– T.S. Eliot, poet
The beautiful campus ballroom, and its equally sparkling parquet dance floor, at what was then known as IU-PU Fort Wayne in the late 1970s, was the least likely place I would have ever imagined myself gaining a profound understanding of my Macedonian heritage.
This heritage came on my mother’s side of the family. My maternal grandfather was born at the turn of the 20th century in a tiny village in Macedonia, coming to America’s shores as a teenager through New York Harbor and Ellis Island, hard by the Statue of Liberty.
The Balkan Wars and World War I ravaged Europe in that era, a kind of civil war of suicide of the old world. Many immigrants imagined a new and better life in the United States; my wonderful grandfather was among them.
My grandmother, born in a Macedonian enclave in Milwaukee, was the daughter of immigrants. It was in her hometown that she met and married my grandfather, and where she gave birth to the first of three daughters.
They eventually moved to Fort Wayne, as did several other Macedonian immigrants, and settled in what has become known as the Weisser Park neighborhood – the city’s near-southside home to the Macedonian community in the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s.
My own wonderful mother was born at home there, not far from Zion Lutheran Church where she was baptized, confirmed and graduated. My mom was the third of the three daughters; in the middle was my beloved Aunt Anita who is now 91 years old.
The Weisser Park name has become synonymous with early Fort Wayne Macedonian families.
Those of us who are the children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren of those early Weisser Park families are proud of that connection because we know what enormous struggles, challenges and sacrifices our ancestors made as first-generation Americans – working to master the English language and working long hours to make their way in a new country. It was the essence of a strong ethnic community.
My Aunt Jeanie, my mother’s eldest sister who grew up in the Weisser Park neighborhood, was asked in the 1970s to teach a continuing education course on Macedonian folk dancing at IU-PU.
The class gathered weeknights at the leafy Coliseum Boulevard campus, and my mother, who was deeply committed to our ethnic Balkan roots and their traditions, thought it was important that the rising generation learn those dances.
My mom believed in a vital, unseen ethnic link comprising the living, the dead and the not yet born who should come to understand and appreciate their ancestral cultural roots.
Among the Macedonians, dance is inseparable from one’s membership in that community.
The first note of a clarinet – signaling the Macedonian music and dances that follow – is a kind of clarion call in the Macedonian subculture of which I write. This is a vital part of Fort Wayne’s ethnic tapestry.
When my mom suggested we attend the classes, at first I mildly resisted. Dancing lessons? Once a week? Done in a circle with significant numbers of people I often did not know?
Some of us in the class were Macedonians; some were non-Macedonians intrigued by the ancient form of the dances. All of us quickly learned not only how much fun it was but also what a genuinely gifted and artful instructor my Aunt Jeanie was.
My aunt was made for dancing, and vice versa, – a Macedonian Ginger Rogers or Margot Fonteyn.
She exuded a rhapsodic and even contagious combination of joy, passion and conviction, and she matched that with a brio, graceful line and firm commitment to a mastery of precision in steps that raised the dance to an art form.
My aunt was the most soulful, charismatic, cheerful dancer I have ever known or watched.
As she taught and led us, she had an accompanying twinkle-in-her-eye pride that welled up at conveying her ancestral roots and how the dances related to our family heritage.
It was the way Weisser Park would have looked if a neighborhood could dance.
When I saw the film “Fiddler on the Roof,” I made a connection between what we had learned from my aunt to a larger, deeper tradition of what we have come to call folk dancing.
An ethnic community has to find a way to impart its traditions to the next generation if it wants to keep alive that spark or flicker of sweeping cultural history and identity.
Such traditions can be tenderly and lovingly shepherded by people such as my aunt, who was committed to imparting the timeless symbols and ideas those dances represented.
She achieved that goal because, as her students, we were soon mastering the various steps. We were learning the importance of rhythm, style, deftness and form. Along the way, we were finding deep joy as the spirited and tuneful music carried us along in the most beguiling crack-the-whip style amusement you can possibly imagine on a dance floor.
I remember one class where my aunt shared with us that we were about to learn a complicated dance that was centuries old. I imagined members of my own family had participated in exactly the same art form for generations before my own. I was dancing with ghosts.
Some of the songs and attendant dances were slow and weighty; some were fast and spinning; some caused us to bend and twist in a fashion that made us feel like human pretzels. Yet not one of those dances was un-fun, and by the end of the class, we all felt a combination of exhilaration and levitation. We had been part of something deeper and larger than ourselves.
The center of it all, though, was undoubtedly our leader – my aunt.
She seamlessly raised the art of dancing to a new level, this sort of primitive expression as an art form that had come down to us through the ages, binding the generations over time.
We were entwined in this circle of tradition and joy, comprised at certain turns of various sways, spins, whirls, twirls, gyrations and pirouettes. We were encircled in the dance of life which, in one sense, never really ends.
How quickly the sands of time rush on, and leading where?
When I attended my aunt’s funeral in Fort Wayne in early June, the first thing my father and I saw upon entering the nave of the church was a beautiful poster-board collection of family photos.
Right there in the center – precisely where it needed to be – was a photo of my aunt leading a dance during one of the parties my parents hosted in 1980s.
Not only is it a stellar photo, but my aunt is wearing a radiant red dress matched by a facial expression the painter Nicolas Poussin captured as “A Dance to the Music of Time” and what a gifted author observed as “The Warmth of Other Suns.”
In that expression, and of those dances, the daughter of an American immigrant was conveying confidence, joy, invitation, conviction, serenity.
It was, in the words of the writer Russell Kirk echoing his friend T.S. Eliot, a “vision of the dance of the turning world, and of the still point round which the dance evolves eternally.”
When a Macedonian dies, it is customary for us to simply say: Bog da ja prosti! With moist eyes, this is my loving farewell to a cherished aunt and godmother.
Timothy S. Goeglein lives in northern Virginia and is a native of Fort Wayne.