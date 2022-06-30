It has been announced that President Mitch Daniels will step down as president of Purdue University at the end of 2022.
I believe it is important to reflect on his public service not only at Purdue, but throughout his career – and some of the lessons I have personally learned from him.
I got to know President Daniels a little bit before and during my freshman year at Purdue in 2020. Having been involved in Republican politics in Indiana, he was a legend and revered by many back home in Fort Wayne and across the state, and not just by those sharing my political affiliation.
When I arrived at Purdue, I contacted and connected with him. I had the opportunity to meet him a few times, acquiring advice and wisdom for pursuing a career in politics or government work.
One of the many pieces of advice he gave me – and what I’ve heard him say over and over to political science classes, to Purdue Student Government, and to clubs and organizations on campus – was, “If you want to work in politics or in any leadership position, for that matter, ask yourself why you want to do it. If the answer starts with ‘I,’ then you might want to reevaluate your intentions.”
The point was that public service should be just that, a person wanting to serve their community and make it a better place for everybody. I believe President Daniels has embodied that idea during his time at Purdue, as governor of Indiana, at Eli Lilly and during his time in both the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations.
I believe part of his success was also because of the people with whom he surrounded himself; for example, the late Sen. Richard G. Lugar, who started Daniels in politics.
Lugar was known as a statesman and for wanting to get things done by serving others in his capacity. In the U.S. Senate, Lugar was known for his willingness to work across the aisle to pass legislation for Hoosiers and the American people.
In the same way, President Daniels has worked in all the leadership positions he’s held to do the same thing, to serve the people he represented in whatever capacity he served.
Politics today would be much better if we had more Mitch Danielses and Dick Lugars.
Just a few of his major accomplishments include cutting and capping state property taxes and balancing the state budget as governor, and revitalizing the state and helping build the surplus we have today.
At Purdue, he has frozen tuition for 11 years, committed to freedom of expression with Purdue becoming the first public institution of higher education to adopt a free speech policy called the “Chicago principles,” launched bold initiatives and priorities, and acquired and helped launch Purdue University Global.
He also was determined to keep Purdue open during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and allow students the opportunity to be on campus in the fall of 2020.
Purdue became a leader in the nation for other institutions during the pandemic.
Not only that, but as president of Purdue, Daniels has become beloved by the student body. From being involved in on-campus activities and attending Purdue sporting events, to helping make Purdue a better place, Daniels has left his mark at Purdue and exemplified what public service means.
Matt Stachler, seen here with Purdue President Mitch Daniels, is a native of Fort Wayne and a junior at Purdue, studying political science and communication with minors in business economics and global studies. He serves as the networking director for the Purdue College Republicans and is involved in many on-campus organizations.