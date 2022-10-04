The debate around the Allen County jail continues.
A lawsuit has determined that the jail, as currently operating, is inhumane. That result seems to be caused, in part, by overcrowding.
To solve the overcrowding problem, the only solution publicly discussed by elected leaders, either the sheriff or members of the Allen County Council, has been building a larger jail.
The official estimated cost is $300 million for a capacity of about 1,100 people. The current jail has about 730 people in it, but should have, according to the lawsuit ruling, about 600 people for more humane conditions.
Before our community commits to a new jail, with the cost of building, maintaining and staffing, I think we should know what sort of people are currently housed in the jail.
As far as I can tell, the first step in that process was taken a few days ago. The Allen County Commissioners, I assume in collaboration with the sheriff’s office, released a description of the people in the jail on Sept. 27, 2022.
This represents a single snapshot, but at least it is a start.
The data was released in a pretty basic form, a 107-page PDF file. The entry for each inmate has several lines detailing the date they arrived, their charges and the person’s current status, such as “guilty,” “pending trial” or “held for another jurisdiction.”
I have been waiting to hear a detailed description of the jail population as a whole. This 107-page document has much of that information, but it requires a bit of work to convert the information into something more computer- and database-friendly.
I did that work and have some initial results to report.
The common charges probably surprise no one. There are drug-related charges, such as possession of meth or marijuana; traffic-related charges, such as operating without a license or driving while intoxicated; and violent crimes, such as murder or domestic violence.
There were about 730 inmates in the Allen County Jail. Remember that the common use for a jail is to hold people before trial and to hold people serving short sentences (typically less than a year). Those found guilty and serving long sentences are typically in a prison.
Of all the people in the jail, 48 have been in the jail for longer than a year.
There are about 280 people in the jail who have been found guilty. That leaves about 450 people who are awaiting trial.
Of those 450 people, about half have been in jail for longer than 44 days.
To make the current jail humane, the population needs to be reduced from about 730 to about 600. There are a few groups of people whose numbers we may be able to reduce.
First, there are about 160 people being held for another, unspecified, agency. As reported in The Journal Gazette on Sunday, the county receives $58 a day for housing these inmates. Of this group, about 60 have been found guilty and about 100 are awaiting trial.
If this number is typical, that payment for housing comes to about $3.4 million per year.
The total budget for the jail, according to the 2022 Allen County budget, is about $15 million per year. So housing these people is a significant contribution. I can see the attraction.
However, when we look at that income alongside the estimated $300 million cost of a new building, the income feels paltry.
Said another way, that $3.3 million per year cannot justify the $300 million investment in a new building.
Instead of the current situation, imagine the jail housed no inmates for other agencies.
There would be about 570 people in the jail, comfortably below the estimated humane capacity of 600 people.
There are other groups of people in this report, such as those with only drug-related, traffic-related or probation-related crimes, who could be moved through the jail system significantly faster, reducing the jail population.
That analysis, however, will take me more time to be confident in reporting.
For now, it appears that the people housed for other agencies are basically causing the overcrowding. The person making that decision (the sheriff, I believe) is then basically responsible for jail overcrowding.
Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.