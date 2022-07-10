Our daughter would have hated being made the face of suicide, but one year ago that is what happened.
Our family has been honest and open about this because we do not want another family to have to deal with the despair, the pain, and the shouldas, couldas, wouldas that continue to haunt us.
The problem with suicide is that it makes it possible for others to think it’s OK and to consider it. Our daughter’s pain ended when she took her life, but that pain was just transferred to everyone around her.
We wish it were easier and faster to get mental health care. While we do appreciate that more people are talking about this, there is still a stigma attached. There’s a belief that it’s a weakness to get help, when we believe it’s a strength to reach out and say you are not OK.
From experience, you hope the person is just “venting” and “they will grow or snap out of it,” but we are still here to show that may not be the case.
We wish we would have followed up, asked more questions, been more insistent on getting help. But the truth is, as an adult, our daughter had that power and we didn’t.
We wish we could have changed that, but we don’t have the answers.
Many families are in our shoes. We hope this opens up a dialogue on how to get help and where to turn for help for loved ones you want to keep alive.
You have heard that suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. That is true.
There is one aspect we have to address. On the news recently, it was stated that 46% of people who own a gun do not lock up their weapon. That statistic made our daughter’s choice easier.
While we do not own guns and for no other reason than having four children and a lot of other people in and out of our house, those of you who do have a responsibility if you have people in your house.
You never know what someone is going through. In spite of questions about the quality of gun locks and lockers, locking all firearms in a household can result in significant reductions in firearm suicide and unintentional firearm fatalities, according to a recent study from researchers at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Northeastern University.
An unlocked gun at a person’s house – one shot – made our daughter’s death certain. One minute in a time of angst changed our world forever.
This is not an argument about gun control. It is an argument about safety and responsibility if you own a gun. Would our daughter still be here if that gun were not so readily available? We don’t know for certain, but in this instance it went from possibility to death.
Our daughter found an opportunity to ease her pain quickly and completely. One shot.
As parents, we can tell you there is nothing worse than finding your child after they have taken their life. A precious life you gave them, dreamed for, that gave you hope for a future. Gone.
Would you, as a gun owner if someone used your gun to kill themselves, feel responsible? Devastated? Would it change your life, like ours?
By the time we were looking for her, she was already dead.
From mental health issues – yes.
From impulse – yes.
From an unlocked gun – yes.
In the year since this happened, we have sought counseling from a wonderful counselor and from grief groups. We have made friends who became family and lost friends because they didn’t know what to say.
A community helped us bury our daughter after losing our son five years ago to a medical issue.
The Tony Bennett Memorial Foundation, which helps families dealing with suicide, was phenomenal and reached out to us first to help.
If one family locks up a gun or adds a trigger lock, gets help for a loved one, buys life insurance for a young person, and it helps one family, then our transparency will have made a difference.
Suicide is not the answer in any way shape or form. The destruction it leaves behind is not considered at the time. Our entire family misses our daughter every single day.
If you are thinking about taking your life, think about what you are leaving behind and those who will have to deal with your situation after you are gone. It is one of the hardest things you could ever put a person through.
Get help. Reach out to anyone and be honest that you need more. Don’t give up. Our daughter did.
Beginning July 16, there will be a new number to call for suicide prevention – 988. The mental health version of 911 is set to launch nationwide and will get you directly to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7.
Mike and Kathie Green are 20-year Fort Wayne residents. They are retired from the Allen County Commissioners Office and the U.S. House, respectively.