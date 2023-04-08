“Those who make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”
– Voltaire
Antisemitism is very old hatred. Recently, a number of high-profile entertainers, athletes and politicians have openly spouted antisemitic tropes and lies for their own self gain.
Called “the longest hatred,” antisemitism has persisted in its many nefarious forms for 2,000 years and is, tragically, again now on the rise.
The number of antisemitic incidents in the United States and throughout the world last year was the highest since the Anti-Defamation League began record keeping. There are sharp rises in attacks targeting schools, Jewish institutions, on college campuses, and directly against both religious and non-religious Jews.
When the ADL was founded in 1913, antisemitism had been institutionalized as a staple of American life. Remarkably, though, the founders of ADL didn’t limit their scope solely to Jews, but rather sought to secure justice and fair treatment for all citizens. Their goal was to put an end forever to unjust and unfair discrimination toward any sect or body of citizens.
Hatred often starts with the Jews, but it doesn’t end with them. The rise up the pyramid of hate is both a local and global phenomenon. It has resulted in horrific acts of violence and discrimination against other minority groups, immigrants, Muslims, LGBTQ, etc.
The Nazi state, which supported the systematic murder of Jews, is history’s most extreme act of antisemitism. Sadly, antisemitism did not end with the Holocaust.
Hatred and the wanton killing of Jews continues to be fueled by various myths, blood libel, conspiracy theories (with no shortage on the internet) and other sordid lies.
The history of the Holocaust shows that targeting an entire group for persecution has far-reaching negative consequences. It leads to an overall increase in xenophobia, racism and extremism throughout society, resulting in devastating consequences for us as individuals and for entire societies.
We welcome you to join us to remember the victims of the Holocaust at our Yom HaShoah (Day of Remembrance) commemoration. On April 17, we will welcome keynote speaker Andrew Lapin, narrator of the podcast “Radioactive,” and Carol Black, a Tree of Life Synagogue survivor who was present when her brother, among 10 others including a Holocaust survivor, were massacred in Pittsburgh in 2018.
Let us act now to tamp down bigotry, lies and intolerance before they escalate and destroy the very essence of who we are and what we can still become as human beings.
No matter your age, political beliefs or social status, you can make a profound difference in bettering our corner of the world. Serve as an ally to others who are experiencing harassment and bigotry. Perform acts of caring and compassion. Advocate for social justice and affirm the basic human values of tolerance and inclusivity.
Jaki Schreier is executive director of the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne.