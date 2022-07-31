Webster’s dictionary defines “fear” (as a noun) as a distressing emotion, anxiety or concern; as a verb, to feel something unpleasant may happen or to feel awe toward God.
At our home, the definition is, “I’m sorry, sir, but your wife is in the early stages of dementia.”
I’m an elderly lady who has had several head injuries over the years. The worst by far was in an automobile accident that left me in a coma for just shy of a week. A drunk driver ran the red light at the corner of Pontiac and Clinton and left me with a seizure disorder and the diagnosis of dementia.
When I started writing about this ordeal, I searched my mind for the humor in anything I could. As of late, I am struggling hard to find anything humorous at all.
My daughters, Jamie and Amy Jo, are trying to be kind and understanding, but when my new normal is going to bed at 3 p.m. and getting up at midnight to start my day, it’s a little unsettling for family plans.
My husband of nearly 45 years, Jim, tries to be understanding as well, but I see his face as he struggles when I’m having a horrible day. My bad days are when I cannot think of objects so everything becomes a thingamajig or a whatchamacallit.
I struggle with sundowners syndrome, too. This means that I need to be in familiar surroundings or in bed before the sun sets.
If I’m not near my home, I have a complete meltdown, my husband says. I cry, I say things that should never be said to someone you love, but the words just come and I don’t know how to stop them.
I believe I have hurt my husband’s feelings many times over the years since I was diagnosed, but he rallies around me and tries to do the best he can to accommodate my weird hours.
I have been trying to engage my family into talking about a nursing home. I know in my mind that this is a reality. I know this discussion needs to happen between Jamie, Amy Jo, Jim and my sweet son-in-law, Christopher.
Whenever I try to bring this subject to the forefront, my family shuts me down. All I get from Jim is, “I can’t do that to you, Patti. I will take care of you as long as I can.”
Therein lies the problem – “as long as I can.” There is going to be a day he’s going to have to say to himself, “I need to put my wife into a nursing home for her safety and for the safety of my family.”
I don’t know why he struggles with talking to me about this. I believe we need to talk about it, do tours of nursing homes and find out what our options are financially. My family doesn’t see it that way.
So I’m left to my own devices in what I believe will happen when that time comes. It’s frightening. It’s unsettling. And it’s a scary thing I’m facing right now.
I adore my family; this includes my sisters and brothers. I see them trying to deal with me, and it’s hard on them to understand what I’m going through.
One particular time that sticks in my mind is when we had a family outing at a local restaurant. It was close to the time that I needed to be near home and we hadn’t even ordered our food yet. I dropped some butter on the floor and had a complete meltdown. I embarrassed my family so much.
One of my family members said, “Good grief, she’s crying now.” It hurt me to the quick. But all I could do was sit there and cry.
I have a little notebook I carry at all times and write down things I might want to write about later; I picked the restaurant incident to focus on today.
I feel badly for behaving this way. If I could control it, I would. My friends bend over backward to accommodate my needs.
And it’s hurtful that they have to do so.
I have another friend who believes this disease was brought on by my childhood sins. She believes I should pray about it, leave it in God’s lap and I will be healed.
I have prayed and prayed and for whatever reason God has not chosen to heal me yet. I stepped away from that friendship for awhile because all she would do would be to belittle me on how I am not cured and the fact that I’m not trying hard enough in my prayers.
There are some days I just want to curl up in a ball and stay in bed. But I get up each day and I find joy in painting my pictures. I find joy in my family. And I find joy in cooking with my husband. Although I do think he stays in there because he’s afraid I’m going to burn something.
I hope that if you have someone in this situation in your family that you sit down with them after their diagnosis and set the parameters of where and when this person would need more care than they could get at home. Don’t just leave them to their own devices in their mind. They deserve to know when and exactly why you will be sheltering them in a nursing home.
I am hoping this will open a conversation in my family and we can figure something out together, before I can no longer figure things out on my own. I am grateful to God that he allowed me to write just one more column.
Patti A. Hagadorn is a Fort Wayne resident.