When a mother contacted me in January about her daughter being called a racial slur by her Carroll High School teammates, I wasn’t sure what to do with the information.
Automne Holmes emailed me because she found a story I had written about two weeks earlier recounting how the Northwest Allen County Schools board denied staff from attending a conference in fear of what the keynote speaker – an anti-racism writer and educator – might say. Some members worried whether critical race theory would be addressed.
Holmes, who had been searching for Carroll’s policy on racism, invited me to talk with her daughter so the teen could provide insight about minority students’ experiences. This eventually inspired my recent project, Subject Matters: Diversity in Schools.
A grant from the Education Writers Association made my deep dive into the subject possible, supporting such efforts as interviewing and writing beyond my regular workweek.
I cannot thank enough the people – especially students and their parents – who talked with me. I was fully aware they were entrusting me, a white woman, to share their stories.
Several people expressed their appreciation that I was addressing the topic, and I hope the eight stories published over the previous four Sundays met their expectations.
With many interviews exceeding 30 minutes – and some lasting about an hour – I was overwhelmed with information. I couldn’t possibly include everyone or even some of my favorite quotes and anecdotes.
A related essay contest helped me amplify more student voices, but I know more perspectives and story angles went untold. While the project itself has ended, my work covering education for The Journal Gazette continues, and I’m not closing the door on future diversity-related stories.
Ashley Sloboda has covered education for The Journal Gazette since 2016.