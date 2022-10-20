“Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their backs on the fire and burn their behinds then they will just have to sit on their blisters.” – Abraham Lincoln
In the 2020 election, 67% of registered voters went to the ballot box. Since 73% of all Americans of voting age were registered, that means 92% of registered voters exercised their right to vote. That’s not bad!
Well, in a way, that is true.
But a closer look shows that 27% of Americans who are of voting age did not bother to register, let alone vote.
Of the 47 nations in Europe, all but one require a government-issued photo ID. The exception is Great Britain; however, legislation there would bring the country with the rest of Europe. The arguments against photo IDs are the same as in the United States: that the requirement targets low-income citizens, ethnic minorities and young people.
Seventy four percent of European countries ban absentee voting for citizens who reside domestically except for a valid reason. Fifteen percent require a photo ID for absentee voting.
Of the 37 countries that are members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, 33 require a government-issued ID to vote.
“Elections determine who is in power, but they do not determine how power is used.” – Paul Collier
Poland allowed mail-in ballots for everyone as a one-time measure, but the rushed-out plan played out so poorly it dissuaded other countries in Europe from doing it.
In Hungary, which has the most lenient mail-in voting regulations in Europe, the government of Victor Orban, criticized by the left for authoritative tendencies, won 96% of the mail-in vote in 2018, giving itself a supermajority in parliament. American progressives who advocate universal mail-in voting might take heed of this; liberal voting rules can work both ways.
Social Science Research Network studies have shown that voting regulations actually increase voter participation. There is no evidence that voting regulations differentially harm minorities, the elderly or the poor. Since 1982, Black voter turnout grew 27% while the Hispanic vote grew 50%.
“Democracy is when two wolves and a sheep vote on what to have for dinner” – Anonymous
Voting laws in the Jim Crow South following Reconstruction were designed to circumvent the 15th Amendment to the Constitution. The Democratic Party dominated the post-Reconstruction South and did so well into the 20th century (the “solid South”).
The party focused on retaining white supremacy in the election process by implementing a range of measures to disenfranchise Black voters without explicitly characterizing them on the basis of race.
Literacy tests were given to potential voters. They had to read any section of the state constitution or understand any section when read to them. Since fewer than 50% of Black voters could read at that time, this prevented large blocs of Black males from casting ballots.
Poll taxes and grandfather clauses were other efforts by Democrats to ensure white supremacy in states formerly part of the Confederacy.
“Don’t buy a single vote more than necessary. I’ll be damned if I’m going to pay for a landslide.” – Joe Kennedy (in a message to his son, John F. Kennedy, campaigning in Illinois in 1960)
Democrats today suggest that racial-minority voters cannot get and use ID cards as easily as other voters can. This can be recognized as what President George W. Bush called the “soft bigotry of low expectations.”
For a blatant reminder of where political paternalism can lead, Tammany Hall in the 19th century is a good example. A loosely organized political machine that began in New York City in 1805, Tammany became an affiliate of the Democratic Party in 1829 and controlled elections in that city until the late 19th century.
The Hall’s dominance was established through the corrupt tactics of William “Boss” Tweed. From 1866 to 1871, he created the first real political machine in the United States.
Through fraud, bribery, extortion and padding bills, Tweed, chairman of the city’s Democratic organization, specialized in election fraud. Vote repeating, false names, names of the deceased, and different outfits or appearances enabled voters to vote up to 20 times a day. Votes were bought and prisoners were paid to vote. Ward bosses gathered votes and provided patronage, employment, shelter and citizenship in return for votes.
The Democratic machine capitalized on the slew of new immigrants in New York City by naturalizing them and making them eligible to vote immediately. Tammany turned the city courts into “naturalization mills.”
At its peak, 1,000 new Americans per day were processed at a clip of three naturalizations per minute.
The Tweed ring bribed the vote counters with the Boss explaining that “ballots made no result; the counters made the result.”
Eventually, Tweed was brought down by a free and unbiased press in 1876.
The Democratic Party domination of New York City politics continued through a reformed Tammany until the end of the 19th century. Democratic Party machines continue to control the politics today in major urban areas such as Chicago, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.
Their “woke” election reforms include mail-in ballots, vote harvesting, Election Day registration, undocumented voting privileges and lack of voter IDs: all strikingly similar to the Tammany methods of the 19th century.
This elitist view toward the country’s electorate is brilliantly expressed in this poem, which is a play on Rudyard Kipling’s jingoistic and racist “The White Man’s Burden”:
“Take up the liberal burden
Do teach the leftist creed
Send out your pseudo-scholars
Our captive people need
The care of justice warriors
Who will plant the good woke seed”
Mike McMillen, a Fort Wayne resident, is a retired educator.