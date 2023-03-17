The history of America since its earliest settlement by Western European immigrants in the early 1600s has not always been proud or pretty.
Its longest, most shameful chapters involve government-sanctioned:
• genocide, theft of ancestral land, forced relocation and cultural emasculation of Native Americans (early 1600s to the early 1900s);
• enslavement of Africans forcibly transported here, that “peculiar institution” better known as slavery established only in colonies and states in the South (early 1600s-1865);
• systemic terrorism primarily in those same states denying African-American citizens their right to vote and equal protection and opportunity under the law during Reconstruction (1865-79);
• segregation of African-Americans but others of color, too, crushed under conditions separate and egregiously inferior, apartheid pervading every single aspect of life in its most minute detail in the South during the Jim Crow era (1880-1965);
• exclusion from, segregation within and/or discrimination against individuals of color serving the U.S. armed forces (1776-1948);
• Chinese-exclusion legislation, prohibiting immigration of an entire distinct nationality (1882-1945 but virtually until 1965); and
• incarceration of 120,000 Japanese-American citizens living productively and peaceably on the West Coast, with forced sale/seizure of their property (1942-45).
What do these seven prominent, long-term government atrocities share? They are each evidence of legal systemic racism, specifically white supremist racism victimizing people of color.
Racism has caused more violence and inhumanity in this country than any other dynamic. It is the root cause of our nation’s failure to fulfill its founding principles and promise of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It has blasphemed the premise all men are created equal and assured equal protection and equal opportunity under the law.
In no way do I marginalize the historic discrimination against white non-Christians, non-straights, those with disabilities, and also women generally as related to at least reproductive-rights and “equal pay for equal work.”
But for pervasiveness, persistence, cruelty and damaging social division, white racism has no rival.
How do we even start to combat such an entrenched, extensive, horrific human foible?
Knowing our history of our government’s racist policies and practices is a start. That means teaching the younger generation lessons, regardless of how disturbing, that many of us adults may never have learned.
Concurrent should be recognizing even an educated white silent majority has forever evidenced its racial bias through apathy and acquiescence. Its passivity has produced significant de facto segregation in every single facet of private life in every part of this country.
Such private, personal bias has harmed minorities of color deeper and far more often in daily life than have public sanctions.
Yet, in the past year, movements have gained traction that would whitewash American history taught in middle school, high school, even college. Opponents of critical race theory and “wokeism” do not want to “discomfort” youngsters (presumably white youngsters) in middle school and older.
Their desire to conceal those lessons of hateful history is to suggest students are not strong enough to handle the truth. Horrors if their consciences be stirred by learning of centuries of egregious discrimination and brutality.
I suspect the War on Woke is more about perpetuating a pro-Caucasian, pro-Christian and pro-straight agenda than in protecting the psyches of young people.
Its champions in legislative bodies including local school boards prevent exposure to lessons revealing the most detrimental force this country collectively has ever inflicted and suffered.
How else will our younger generation be moved to action to combat racism?
The mission of the War on Woke is the very antithesis of what our schools and colleges – all of them – need to be emphasizing in their curricula.
Larry Lee, president of Leepoxy since 1975, is a lifelong student of and proponent for civil rights, human rights and social justice.