Typically when someone yells “bat!,” most people duck and cover. While this reaction is pretty smart for people near baseball diamonds, it’s unfortunate when it’s directed at our nocturnal, flying, insect-eating friends.
I get it! There have been tons of movies, books, pop-culture references, etc. that show bats in a negative light.
In 1897, Bram Stoker wrote a novel about some dude who changed into a bat and went around making people anemic. After that, bats were forever tied to evil, undead vampires. Even “The Twilight Saga” books and movies couldn’t improve public opinion.
Bats are also rarely seen, despite being pretty much everywhere, making them mysterious little mammals for those of us who don’t interact with them on a regular basis.
Even I, a bat biologist at Purdue University Fort Wayne, may hit the dirt if a bat flew toward my head at top speed (about 100 mph for some bats!). Bats would never actually do this, unless you are secretly a small moth or some equivalent insect morsel.
Despite all these negative perceptions, bats provide us with a ton of economic and ecological services.
For example, bats save farmers in the United States about $22.9 billion a year in pesticide services. If we didn’t have bats around to eat insects, farmers would be forced to use a lot more insecticides.
In addition to cutting into farmers’ profits, at least some of this added cost would be passed along to consumers.
Additionally, an overabundance of insecticides has been linked to negative impacts on the environment and human health. Also, bats eat mosquitos.
Unfortunately, of the 10 bat species in Indiana, nine are considered at risk by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and four are listed as federally endangered (or soon will be). This includes the state and federally endangered northern long-eared bat, which my lab discovered in Fox Island County Park and Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve in 2019.
The majority of the at-risk bats in the state are suffering massive die-offs as a result of white-nose syndrome, a nasty disease caused by the fungus pseu- dogymnoascus destructans (say that five times fast). While the fungus is harmless to humans, it’s the perfect bat killer. It saps bats’ energy stores as they hibernate over winter, causing them to slowly starve to death.
In addition to this fungus, bats have been suffering from a slow but inevitable loss of their preferred forest habitat as a result of deforestation and urban expansion. This loss of habitat likely makes it difficult for some adult and juvenile bats to generate enough fat reserves to survive the winter, even without the deadly fungus.
We need to be nicer to bats! Put down the stakes and the garlic and pick up some bat appreciation.
We can start helping these indispensable flying mice (FYI, bats aren’t mice. They are more closely related to deer.) by simply spreading batty knowledge. Increasing everyone’s opinion of bats (or at least their respect) may make someone hesitate before they pull out the broom/tennis racket the next time they see a bat nearby.
After that, we can talk about conserving bat habitats. This will help ensure that future generations can enjoy watching bats’ aerial acrobatics and avoid anemia caused by the real vampires, mosquitos.
All that being said, if a bat flies at you and it’s not in a stressful situation (i.e., in your house and you are swinging a broom at it), duck and cover.
While it’s more prevalent in raccoons, skunks and foxes, bats do carry the rabies virus.
It’s extraordinarily rare for humans to be infected with the rabies virus in the United States. Only two cases per year have been reported in the United States since 1960.
The only likely way a bat could give you rabies is if it bites you. The only likely way that a bat could bite you is if you let it (or by accident).
Never touch a bat with your bare skin. In fact, don’t touch bats at all! Just leave them be and they will go about their merry night.
Also, bats don’t lay eggs in your hair (where did that notion come from?). They aren’t even the type of mammal that lays eggs. But that’s a topic for another time.
Scott Bergeson is an assistant professor in the College of Science at Purdue University Fort Wayne and a wildlife biologist who has worked with a variety of wild mammals, birds and reptiles.