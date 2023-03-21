Partisan demonization of ESG investing is a travesty on many levels, but especially because it helps to sanctify corporate malfeasance and irresponsibility at the expense of investors, consumers and employees.
Republican ESG critics, including Indiana Sen. Mike Braun and state Treasurer Daniel Elliott (“Indiana leaders stand athwart effort to politicize investments,” March 1), significantly misrepresent the approach as a liberal plot to gut your 401(k) retirement.
Having spent the past 10 ears in the financial advisory industry, in my observation this is rubbish.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) is simply one tool of many that professional asset managers use to evaluate the investment value of a company. It does not supersede traditional financial performance metrics, and in fact no responsible financial manager would make investment decisions based solely, or even primarily, on ESG ratings.
At most, ESG ratings supplement traditional performance factors.
The rationale is that a company that follows good ESG practices also likely represents a comparatively better investment opportunity. For example, a company following beneficial environmental practices is more likely to avoid costly regulatory violations, potential civil lawsuits and negative publicity that would damage its brand – none of which is good for investors.
It is often true that good environmental practices are also good business. In my previous corporate career with a major manufacturing company, I saw firsthand how many projects that first focused on environmental benefits, such as recycling, cutting oils or reducing excess packaging materials, also eventually reduced costs and streamlined operations substantially.
Similar arguments can be made for the other factors.
Social is how a company interacts with people – such as ethical treatment of employees and effective community relations. Governance looks at management practices, such as excessive executive compensation or protections against ethical and moral lapses.
Responsible companies that seriously address these issues deserve to be rewarded by investors because they represent better-valued investment options.
Yet ESG critics seemingly argue these factors should not matter. If a company is willingly pouring toxic wastes into the local watershed or air, mistreating employees in order to afford excessive executive bonuses, condoning practices that cheat customers or willingly endorsing illegal activities, apparently that is OK.
They say the only thing that should matter is stock performance, and propose any effort to include ESG considerations in investment decisions must be the result of a great conspiracy to impose a liberal indoctrination on the investing public.
My experience is most investors don’t buy this. In fact, there is growing appreciation for “values investing,” in which investors desire to invest in companies with which they share common values, often even at the potential expense of some stock yield.
They therefore accept, and even encourage, considering ESG components in their portfolio balancing. It is largely this consumer interest helping to drive ESG activities by the major asset management firms – not some liberal conspiracy.
In fact, it is anti-ESG efforts that will restrict investor freedom and impose a partisan ideology of its own that does not serve the best interests of modern investors, the business community or the larger society. We should reject these anti-ESG arguments at every opportunity.
Troy Cozad is a long-time Fort Wayne resident.