“A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult.”
– Philanthropist Melinda Gates
Oct. 16, 2003
Long before the AVOW Women’s Campaign Institute graduated its first class in 2018, Melinda Gates laid before us the goal and the difficulty.
Advancing Voices Of Women (AVOW) is the goal; and yes, it is remarkably difficult to get there.
The founders believed then and believe now that success lies in identifying, recruiting and training women how to Advance their Voice. We believed then and believe now that women belong at every table where decisions are made. We believed then and believe now that courageous civility – respecting different perspectives to seek greater understanding – is both a skill and a gift we can share with others. And we believed then and believe now that when strong women embrace courageous civility and collaboration, they are able to get good things done in government and public service.
To date, the AVOW Women’s Campaign Institute has educated and inspired 73 women who were carefully chosen because they have proven they are strong and collaborative. Already leaders in so many ways, many of them are now serving in office or on public boards and commissions to make northeast Indiana better.
When we look forward to a place and time where we stop fighting culture wars in government and focus on what citizens really need, it will be these leaders who will close Indiana’s income gap for women, eliminate infant mortality, improve women’s health, assure excellent and safe education for all, and stop the violence against women and families.
Earlier in this very space in The Journal Gazette, I invited you to go with me to a meeting room for a school or township board, county commissioners, city council, state legislature or Congress. Witness a government body that is operating exactly as it should – of the people, by the people, for the people.
Satisfaction crosses your mind as you participate in a thoughtful and civil discussion with government leaders from both parties and many different ideologies. Satisfaction settles in as you recognize that good people are working together for the good of our communities, state and nation.
Now realize that the good people in that meeting room include the women of the AVOW Women’s Campaign Institute. Each has completed a 27-hour boot-camp style training in 2½ days. From public speaking to raising money to scrubbing their social media, and from learning about the parties and PACs to one-on-one mentoring, their brains are overflowing with new information from highly regarded faculty across our state and nation: Patti Russo, executive director of the Campaign School at Yale; Sara Jane Rose, executive director of Sally’s List of Oklahoma; former Fort Wayne Mayor Paul Helmke; former LaPorte Mayor Leigh Morris; Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe; City Councilwomen Sharon Tucker and Michelle Chambers; former Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards; political party Chairmen Steve Shine and Derek Camp; plus so many more, all working together to prepare the next generation of government leaders.
Preparations are already underway for the next group Aug. 4–6.
Women with a voice are strong women. While the search to find that voice is remarkably difficult, there are so many allies – women and men – who are making it possible. Thank you to the many companies, individual supporters and volunteers who are Advancing the Voices of Women in northeast Indiana.
If you haven’t yet found the cause, the opportunity, the time or maybe the courage to advance your own voice, I hope this will serve as your inspiration.
Marilyn Moran- Townsend is a co-founder of AVOW Advancing Voices Of Women, chair of AVOW’s Women’s Campaign Institute and CEO of CVC Communications.