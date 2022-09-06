I should admit that I am not a pet person. I didn’t grow up with pets, don’t have a pet now and, honestly, find the whole idea of a family pet very unfamiliar.
The whole idea of different breeds of pets is also unfamiliar. It is that unfamiliarity, then, that led me to be interested in a study that came out a few months ago.
The study, published in the journal Science, studied about 20,000 dogs. The goal was to see how the breed of dog is related to physical and temperamental properties of the dog. I get the impression that the results of this study are a surprise to many dog owners: Different breeds have little to no effect on a dog’s temperament.
Although the headline of this study might seem to be aimed at dog owners, there is another purpose.
Pet dogs are common in our culture, often share a living environment with people, and can sometimes receive advanced medical care. Behavioral disorders in dogs, for example, are sometimes treated using psychiatric drugs developed for humans. Furthermore, dogs sometimes have similar response rates to these drugs.
That is, dogs provide an excellent natural system for seeing the connection between genetics, neurological and mental disorders and, potentially, drug development.
Back to the dog study. The scientists run a website, Darwin’s Ark, where owners can register their pets. The owners fill out, typically, 12 different surveys about their pet’s behavior and physical characteristics. The scientists also performed DNA analysis on about 2,000 of the dogs.
Common dog breeds in the survey were Labrador retriever, German shepherd and golden retriever. Mixed breeds, termed mutts, were also included.
A little tangent about dog breeds. Dogs, as distinct from their ancestral wolves, have existed for more than 10,000 years. Humans have been unintentionally and intentionally breeding dogs for useful behaviors, such as hunting, guarding or herding, for a couple thousand years.
Modern dog breeds are about 160 years old. They started in Victorian Britain. This represents about 50 to 80 generations. So different breeds of dogs represent a small change compared to the much longer development of the dog species, formally termed Canis familiaris. The typical goal of this modern breeding was for specific physical characteristics.
So the question: Do different modern breeds have dependable, different temperaments? The scientists used the survey questions to determine each dog’s temperament for seven different qualities. For example, how social is the dog with unfamiliar people? How much does the dog play with toys? How much does the dog seek out human contact? How does the dog respond to human commands?
The scientists also used the DNA analysis to determine breed. Owners could nearly always identify the breed correctly. Unfortunately, the stereotypes of breeds are well-known and probably affect many owners’ perceptions of their dogs. To avoid this problem, the scientists analyzed the mutts.
That is, they connected the DNA of dogs with a mix of different breeds with the dog’s behavior. So the question now becomes: Do dogs with more, say, golden retriever DNA behave consistently different?
For almost all the behavior properties, the answer is no. For example, it is common for owners to think golden retrievers are friendly with unfamiliar people. The scientists confirmed this in their surveys. However, mutts with DNA related to golden retrievers were not unusually friendly.
Thus, it appears that DNA associated with golden retrievers does not make a dog more friendly. That means that if golden retrievers are truly more friendly than other dogs, it is not because of golden retriever DNA.
A similar result was true for Labrador retrievers. That is, owners of Labrador retrievers describe their dogs as friendly, but mutts with that DNA are not unusually friendly.
Border collies are typically rated highly on wanting to play, but mutts with DNA from border collies are not more unusually playful.
The only dramatic exception to this is the biddability of border collie DNA. That is, mutts with DNA from border collies tend to be responsive to human instructions. Every other combination of temperament and breed DNA was basically unrelated.
Genetics, of course, is not a complete description of a dog. I hear that training is important as well. But then again, I’ve never owned a dog.
Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.