A friend of ours wanted to play bridge with friends then do some shopping. Because her hedonistic endeavors would keep her away from home for several hours, she asked us to walk her dog at midday.
The dog is a standard poodle. His name is “Coal.” That should tell you he is not as white as snow. Nope. He is so black you would think he is wearing the “away” or “road” uniforms of Purdue athletic teams.
The possible association of Coal with Purdue might deter some folks from being seen with Coal. Being open-minded, Becky and I agreed to be Coal’s dog walkers.
It was a beautiful day. As we walked to Coal’s house to get him, I tried to walk in the shade of the roadside trees. I have found that the softer lighting conditions beneath shade trees take about three months, two weeks and five hours off my age.
After we picked up Coal, we walked at a fast pace. “Why,” you might ask yourself, “are that guy, woman and dog in such a hurry? Did they rob somebody?”
If you would ask me, I would tell you the truth. I drank too much coffee at breakfast and I needed to walk by our house to use the bathroom.
While mumbling out loud about the fast pace, Becky was having hallucinations. She was drafting her speech for her inauguration as the first female president of the U.S.
Coal seemed to sense we were not focused on him, or perhaps he had too much food at breakfast. For a different reason than me, he also needed a bathroom. However, being a dog, his search started and ended beside the road when his need arose.
Coal paused, leaving a coal deposit. It was not the kind of coal miners search for in Kentucky.
Becky had brought doggie bags so she stepped up … or stooped down … as the occasion required. And the occasion did require. Becky was not fazed. As a possible candidate for president, she is practicing dealing with messes.
Looking at Coal, I imagined he wanted Becky to hurry up. He wanted to continue with the walk.
Coal was better off, at that moment, not being able to tell Becky to get moving. I know from experience that on many occasions I would have been better off keeping my husbandly opinions to myself.
Perhaps, some day when Becky is off on errands, I will invite Coal for coffee and he can counsel me on keeping my opinions to myself.
We males, both canine and human, have various methods of communicating. It can be the look in our eyes. It could be the way we whine. It can be the way we stare at the ground, refusing to look at our critic. Or, when we are excited, we might reveal it by having our jaw open and our tongue hanging out. Subtlety is not a male’s strength.
When Becky finished removing the evidence that Coal had been in the area, we continued our walk. During my stop at our house, Becky apologized to the trash barrel for depositing Coal’s gift. Then we continued to the home of good friends to say goodbye because they were leaving town temporarily.
While chatting with our friends, I received a call on my cellphone. Thinking it might be her phone ringing, Becky reached for her phone. It was not in the pocket of her jacket. She could not find the phone.
Our only hope was to retrace the route we had walked with Coal to get to our friends’ home. As we walked, Becky came up with a theory on where her phone might be.
She kept saying that the phone might have fallen from her pocket when she leaned over to collect Coal’s droppings. We discovered she was correct.
We found the phone inches from the road and a neighbor’s driveway. I cannot read a dog’s mind, but I bet Coal was wondering why we were so sentimental about a place he had made his deposit two hours earlier.
All I could think to say to Coal was that he is special. He liked that.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.