Last Sunday we rubbed the sleep from our eyes and looked out the window to see a fresh layer of snow on the ground. The dog needed to go outside. We would have been fools not to oblige him.
As the dog created footprints on our lawn’s white carpet, it seemed as though he was benefiting from a new beginning. I was jealous.
Our clocks gave the dog a head start. Instead of it being 6:45 a.m., it was 7:45 a.m. Because of daylight saving time, there will be one less hour of winter.
Humans say we lost an hour. Our dog thinks he lost an opportunity. Scents he detected told him that different critters had been out and about before him.
I felt sluggish, having stayed up late to watch IU’s loss to Penn State in the Big 10 basketball tournament. However, instead of waiting months for another basketball season, IU and its fans wait only until later today for IU’s game with Kent State in the NCAA tournament.
The years have taught me not to be too optimistic about my favorite basketball team or my golf swing. Hopefully the game tonight will resuscitate the Hoosiers.
Who knew that an IU fan can enjoy watching Purdue defeat a non-conference team? Who knew that you can just go out in the fresh air with family and friends and knock that little dimpled ball around for fun without focusing on your score?
The person who tried to ruin golf was the evil person who created scorecards and pencils. Then another evil person came along and put erasers on pencils. Never bet on golf if your opponent uses a pencil with an eraser.
Forget betting. Buy your buddy a lemonade or other beverage from the cart girl on a hot day. Whatever it costs, it will be worth it.
When you return from the golf course, take your dog for a walk. It will calm you down, especially if your buddy beat you at golf.
The dog does not care about the economy or politics. The dog does not care about snow in March or bogeys in April.
Excuse me while I calm down our dog. When I said bogeys, he thought I said bones.
Fortunately for our dog, my wife likes lists. You know, lists reminding me to buy dog food but also with projects for me.
Around our house there are more lists than colorful crocuses or hungry cardinals. Unfortunately for my wife, I have no talents. Well, I can take out the trash, but I do not know anything when it comes to home repairs.
For any women reading this, I have a suggestion for how to avoid getting snared by a do-nothing like me. Just casually insert certain terms into your conversations with guys you are dating.
If you mention a Phillips screwdriver and your date thinks you borrowed the screwdriver from a neighbor named Phillips, proceed with caution. Or, if he thinks a screwdriver is an alcoholic drink, the hair on the back of your neck should be standing up.
If you tell your date to get a hammer but instead he brings you a hummer, you have left the yellow caution zone and moved into the red zone. Drink the hummer, but the next time you need a hammer, add your request to your latest list.
To go back to the beginning, I am not saying there is anything wrong with snow in mid-March. Snow melts.
I was not implying that daylight saving time is better than standard time. I defer to the judgment of school bus drivers and farmers.
I am saying that, like many men, I am not malleable. I do not adjust well to change.
We men, if you allow us to stick around, are like old dogs. We started life as puppies, wanting to be loved. Later, as husbands, we will read those lists you give us. If no athletic contests are on television, we may accomplish one or two things.
Unfortunately for Becky, I do not have home repair skills. The best I can do is help Becky put earring stems though those tiny holes in her earlobes. She could do it without me, but she is trying to build my self-esteem.
If I cannot put a golf ball into a hole over four inches in diameter, how am I supposed to get an earring stem into a teeny tiny hole in an earlobe?
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.