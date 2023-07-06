I first met Dottie Carpenter as a young girl; she was the Girl Scout leader for our parish, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
My sisters and I had great adventures camping, horseback riding and traveling around in her bus with her family in tow. Because of her willingness to give of her time for Scouting, she influenced me to become my son’s Scout leader.
Back in the mid-’90s, Dottie came to my parish, St. Patrick’s. St. Mary’s church had burned down, and her Clothing Closet had been demolished. She needed to set up shop in the inner city.
Our pastor, Father Jim Koons, embraced the idea of using our school building, which had been recently vacated. We washed and sewed and grew, eventually adding furniture to the mix. Many people generously helped with school supplies and Christmas gifts for the underprivileged.
Dottie also led a women’s Bible study group to help spread God’s word at St. Patrick’s. Many were people who had been evicted and had nowhere to turn but had heard of Miss Dottie and sought her help. She helped anyone who came to her, treating them with dignity, love and grace, mentoring the volunteers to see them as God’s children.
Dottie grew up helping others because she grew up without much and knew the feeling that created. Showing God’s love and dignity to those down on their luck was foremost on her agenda, and she never wavered on that point. A big smile was her hallmark, but a frown occasionally arose if you ruffled her feathers.
At the age of 75, she started the Ave Maria Homeless Shelter, a drop-in site where you could get food and clothing, wash clothes, receive mail, take a shower and rest. She wanted the shelter to be welcoming and it was to the many who passed through, daily or weekly. It had a reputation of kindness and love without judgment, which was greatly appreciated.
Dottie was there every day, health permitting, counseling and doing what she could to lighten the burden of the downtrodden men and women who passed through the house, which became a friendly home to many.
Everyone in the Fort Wayne community knew of Dottie and her many generous endeavors; the outpouring of help for her projects never diminished. She always found what she needed through a grant, a school or benefactors.
Because of her tenacity, she always found a way to keep her ministries sailing smoothly. Her vivaciousness drew many to volunteer, and we felt blessed to be in her company. In 2019, she was honored by the University of Saint Francis with an honorary degree as a doctor of humane letters. As a humble woman, she was proud but not boastful of the honor.
I cannot fathom the number of people whose lives have been touched by Dottie.
Dottie’s family was large, including not only her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, foster children and church, but everyone who endeared themselves to her. Family was foremost, and if you were included in her “extended” family, you were truly blessed. I was one of these privileged people and thank God for her.
Compassion emanated from every pore of her being, which was evident from her involvement at her parish, St. Mary, Mother of God, where she was a faithful member for more than 50 years. There she participated in the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, the soup kitchen, the Saint Martin de Porres ministries and parish activities. She also was involved in volunteering for muscular dystrophy, and Animal Care and Control and the SPCA in Fort Wayne.
Dottie leaves an immense legacy and, truly, those she has touched will never forget her or her kindness and love to all. Thank you, God, for sharing her with us!
Donna Brooke of Fort Wayne volunteers in the community through the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, St. Patrick’s parish and the Ave Maria House.