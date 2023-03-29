When I was a boy, I first heard the song “Downtown” on WOWO radio when my Grandmother Goeglein was driving us in her beige Dodge Rambler on the way to downtown Fort Wayne.
The golden-toned voice of Bob Sievers was omnipresent on the radio, narrating my childhood as the unofficial voice of Fort Wayne.
We laughed at the coincidence of driving downtown while listening to that tune as we drove at what seemed to me a glacial pace down Calhoun Street. My grandmother always told me “we will save on gas” if we stayed well under the speed limit. And she did.
I always loved the melody “Downtown,” which I thought singer Petula Clark made both snappy and catchy:
“When you’re alone and life is making you lonely
You can always go
Downtown.
When you’ve got worries all the noise
And the hurry
Seems to help I know
Downtown.
Just listen to the music of the traffic
In the city
Linger on the sidewalk where the
Neon signs are pretty
How can you lose?”
And in those days, the late ’60s and early ’70s, we never seemed to lose when we were downtown. Those lyrics were spot-on accurate. The citizens of Fort Wayne, in that pre-mall era, loved to head to the middle of the city.
We had our favorite haunts.
There was the Holsum Bakery bread-wheel spinning non-stop 24-7-52. Around and around it went with those perfect slices of bread. It was the best of Fort Wayne billboards. When it was baking time, that whole block of Main Street smelled for wheat and sheer heaven.
Across the street was Brateman Brothers clothing store. My mother bought me my first pair of blue jeans there. In later years, when it was fashionable and hokey, she bought me a pair of white painter’s pants which were then in vogue. I still have the photos – ugh.
The Brateman brothers themselves seemed always to be present there, and often sitting at their desks in the very middle of the store, which I thought was a perfect and homey touch.
Just up Harrison Street was WOWO radio with those big red and white blocked letters appended to the side of the building, the world-famous fire escape hard by and overlooking a tight-knit parking lot with a jewel-box-sized pay booth and always-jammed alleyway.
In the same building as WOWO, and with giant display glass windows, was the Tom Berry Music Company. Oh, how I used to love looking in those windows season by season: brand new sparkling brass Conn instruments, Sam DeVincent’s vintage sheet music on exhibit, and photos and posters of bygone figures who were instrumental in the creation of the Great American Songbook.
The Berry Music Company schooled me to love and revere both Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong.
Two blocks from there, on tiny Webster Street, was the Allen County Public Library. I used to love to walk in those front doors, pitch a penny or two into the tiled-blue fountains, and take a deep breath to enjoy what all bibliophiles loved instinctively about libraries and bookstores in that era: the combined smell of ink and bindings. That aroma was ubiquitous.
I remember going with my father to one of Fort Wayne finest men’s clothing stores where he might on rare occasions buy a new sports jacket or tie: Patterson-Fletcher’s. I remember how well-dressed and groomed the salesmen always were, and one of them had a handlebar mustache which both intrigued and impressed me.
When I was downtown with my maternal grandparents, we often stopped at Coney Island Weiner Stand for two dogs and a bowl of chili, always replete with a Coca Cola chaser, the perfect luncheon or dinner at that never-changing counter with the tiny wooden-seated stools.
I still remember the beautiful neon sign that fronted The Palace Café restaurant across the street from the Lincoln National Life Insurance Company on Harrison Street not far from the Embassy. The backroom at the Palace had a pinball machine and a pool table; what fun memories with the Skimos family who owned the place.
My favorite of all Fort Wayne downtown haunts was the only place in those days you could buy both the New York Times and a fancy wooden pipe: Riegel’s Pipe and Tobacco Shop at the corner of Main and Calhoun streets. My dad, in those years, smoked a pipe from time to time, and I remember entering Riegel’s and smelling instantaneously that inimitable sweet-tobacco-leaf aroma that was the defining fragrance of one of Fort Wayne’s most timeless and unchanging establishments.
The vintage wooden cases; the street-level humidor; the creaky floorboards; the variety of maps and magazines; and always that little stack of Times and Journal-Gazettes in the much-racketed back room.
The impact of specific places on our memories, even decades later, is both tangible and palpable, as if you could reach out and touch the sands of time.
The writer Nona Fernandez has written about what she evocatively calls “constellations of memory.” What a near-perfect description.
“The light’s so much brighter there
You can forget all your troubles,
Forget all your cares
So go downtown
Things will be great when you’re
Downtown
Everything’s waiting for you
there.”
And things really were always waiting for us in those matchless wonder years, downtown.
Timothy S. Goeglein is a native of Fort Wayne and lives in northern Virginia.