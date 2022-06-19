The draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization suggests that the only constitutional right guaranteed to women is the right to vote under the 19th Amendment.
By reframing abortion as just a medical procedure, the leaked opinion is the first case in 100+ years to emphasize that the United States has yet to afford women the same unalienable rights as men.
The opinion claims that the fundamental error in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey is the idea that abortion is about balancing a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body and the “potential life” interests of the unborn.
Historically, abortion has not been about women or children because the interests of women and children, born or unborn, were not protected by the original Constitution or even the 14th Amendment which passed prior to women’s suffrage.
Alito provides an extensive review of constitutional law, criminal law and common law to conclude: “Until the latter part of the 20th century, there was no support in American law for a constitutional right to abortion. Zero. None.” This is because no American with legal personhood or political standing ever got pregnant or could assert a right to terminate that pregnancy until 1920 when the 19th Amendment first recognized women’s legal personhood by allowing women to vote.
But suffrage is not equality.
After 1920, a series of Supreme Court decisions leading up to Roe gradually acknowledged a woman’s right to control her own body with regard to reproduction even though no such right exists for women in the actual text of the Constitution.
The draft opines that abortion is a states’ right issue (such as slavery) and “the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
Suffrage grants women the right to participate in the election of the legislators who will control their personal reproductive health care and nothing more.
The U.S. Constitution simply does not guarantee women the same rights and protections as men. Women will remain second-class citizens until Congress amends the Constitution to prohibit discrimination based on sex.
Call your representatives and senators and insist they publicly acknowledge women as full citizens. States also must ratify the Equal Rights Amendment or answer for their denial of fundamental human rights for women.
When it comes to human rights, the United States has fallen far behind the rest of the world. The vast majority of all United Nations members now have a written constitution that guarantees equal rights for women.
Although the United States has signed treaties protecting the universal human rights of women in 1980 and of children in 1995, Congress has never ratified either treaty. It is time for Congress to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
In the meantime, women in Indiana have greater protection under the Indiana Constitution than our U.S. Supreme Court concedes under its originalist interpretation of the U.S. Constitution.
In 1984, Indiana amended its Constitution, changing the word “men” to “people” so that the Indiana Bill of Rights applies equally to women. Women in Indiana have the same inalienable right as men to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness under Article 1, Section 1, and the same right to be secure in their persons under Article 11. No law can interfere with a woman’s religious beliefs or rights of conscience under Article 3.
The government cannot force a man to sacrifice his body, donate a kidney or even donate blood to benefit a family member no matter how safe the medical procedure, how perfect the donor match, or how certain it is that the person will die without the donation. Likewise, the Indiana Constitution prohibits requiring any woman to risk her health or personal security to save another person.
A state’s interest in protecting an embryo or fetus cannot exceed its obligation to protect the constitutional rights of a living, breathing human being.
We can only hope that our Indiana Supreme Court will uphold the Indiana Constitution when presented with the issue.
Laurie A. Gray is a local attorney, author and advocate.