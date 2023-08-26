“We have also come to this hallowed spot to remind America of the fierce urgency of now. This is no time to engage in the luxury of cooling off or to take the tranquilizing drug of gradualism. Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy; now is the time to make justice a reality for all God’s children.”
– Martin L. King, Jr., Aug. 28, 1963
This year marks 60 years since King spoke these words during his “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington.
It was a transformative moment in time, primarily because it was the first time that an interracial coalition of such mammoth size had come together to challenge the nation’s racial grime.
His widow, Coretta Scott King, once said, “At that moment it seemed as if the Kingdom of God appeared. But it only lasted for a moment.”
No, the spirit of that day did not last and, consequently, bigotry and hatred are hardly a thing of our nation’s past. Every time we think equality is near, something horrendous will occur to remind us that far too many of our citizens still live in fear.
Were he alive, King would not be pleased that we remain a nation in racial and social transition. We are now 55 years since his assassination, yet in some ways we are experiencing an even greater sense of aggravation.
We still wrestle with race because we still fear one another’s face; we still struggle with the poor because we believe most lack the desire to walk through opportunity’s door; we still find it difficult to treat everyone with dignity because it requires more than lip service to diversity; and it’s certainly hard to treat someone as your peer when you’re firmly convinced that their lifestyle is morally queer.
We are far from becoming his “beloved community.”
As an active adherent of King’s philosophy for more than 40 years now, I’ve learned that his words are far easier to quote than they are to promote. Everyone will testify to being moved by his dream, but few have had the courage to see that his principles are adopted in the mainstream.
Americans live lives that are compartmentalized, and as a consequence find it difficult to recognize when their actions leave others traumatized. We have an ongoing love affair with our flag, but remain indifferent and silent about the injustices for which we have no reason to brag.
That’s why we must be in it for the long haul because a Black man in Montgomery, Alabama, just doing his job ends up in a misguided brawl.
We must be in it for the long haul because a Black trucker in Circleville, Ohio, with his hands up, has a police officer still give his dog the attack call.
We must be in it for the long haul because a 16-year-old Black youth in Kansas City is shot for ringing the wrong doorbell but posing no threat at all.
No, when our community becomes genuinely beloved, none of our citizens will feel shoved.
King was naïve enough to believe that equal preparation should lead to equal presentation, and ultimately provide a measure of equal preservation. That once our nation became authentically one, there would be no battle that could not be won.
So, to reach victory row we must reject the status quo and embrace the reality that none of us are free until all of us are free. We must view every vestige of inequality as a liability that has the potential to threaten our social and economic viability.
And yes, states such as Indiana have to work harder to reverse the curse of being historically hostile to communities becoming more diverse. If we dare to still market ourselves as the nation’s “crossroads,” then we must make certain we have dropped our racial and social loads.
King once cautioned us that “a measure of progress must never be equated with success.”
Any experienced traveler will tell you that the journey is never measured by the distance one has gone but by the distance one has yet to go. There are still many miles between our reality and King’s dream, but that’s only because the silent majority has refused to publicly join the freedom team.
We can win, but we must all be in. We can win, but we’ve got to get over skin. We can win, but we’ve got to learn to greet one another with a loving rather than a sarcastic grin. We can win, but we’ve got to start looking in the mirror instead of judging whether someone else’s lifestyle qualifies as sin. We can win, but we’ve got to let the spirit of love and compassion completely in!