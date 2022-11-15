Indiana is lucky to have many immigrants within our borders, working daily to pursue their American dreams and contributing to our economic success.
Indiana Dairy Producers know just how vital immigrants are not only to our economy but to the workforces of dozens of essential industries. Our association represents 75% of all milk sold in Indiana, and we are expected to grow by nearly 7% over the next decade. We truly need all the workers we can get.
Nationwide, more than 2 million immigrants are working in food-services roles, including farming, processing and distribution. Our food supply chain relies on immigrants to fill key jobs and put food on the table for every American.
This is becoming an issue of national security and stability, as the U.S. is forecasted to import more food next year than we export.
Many economic wins from immigrants in our state are thanks to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. Enacted in 2012, DACA has provided work authorization, deferred deportation and legal status to immigrants – “Dreamers” – who came to the United States with their families as children.
DACA has allowed them to attend school, secure jobs and live successful lives here.
Unfortunately, the decade-old policy might be nearing its end, taking with it the economic contributions of hundreds of thousands of immigrants.
In early October, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the policy is illegal pending further review by the Southern Texas District Court of Appeals. This will likely lead to DACA’s termination – if Congress fails to act.
While renewals are still being processed under an existing stay from the court, the status of DACA recipients is in jeopardy, and their loss will be a severe blow to the U.S. labor force.
It’s past time that lawmakers came together for our nation’s economic prosperity and growth.
Dreamers have much to give through their skills and contributions; it is in our economic interest to protect them.
To keep food industries such as ours strong, we must not turn away willing and able workers, and DACA recipients here in Indiana are no exception. More than 8,000 DACA recipients have made Indiana their home, starting families and careers and otherwise enjoying the only place many have ever known as home.
These Dreamers contribute $53 million in federal, state and local taxes each year. We cannot let our economic prosperity and stability be put at risk. If DACA ends without a solution in place, 22,000 DACA recipients will lose their jobs each month over the next two years. Inaction is no longer an option.
We need Indiana’s senators to work with their congressional colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass meaningful immigration reform this year to provide a pathway for Dreamers. It is the best thing for businesses and communities across Indiana.
We cannot risk what could happen to our economy without this major legislative change.
Steve Obert is executive director of Indiana Dairy Producers.