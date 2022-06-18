Edsall House, a senior apartment community on West Berry Street, will be updated and remain affordable “for the next couple of generations,” a representative of the complex’s owner told the Fort Wayne Economic Development Commission Thursday.
Ryan Hamlett, a tax credit analyst with Indianapolis-based Gene B. Glick Co., owner of Edsall House; and Chris Kashman, an attorney with Indy law firm Ice Miller, bond counsel for the renovation project; asked commission members to approve an inducement resolution Glick can take to its bonding entity.
Commission members unanimously approved the request. The vote allows Glick to seek tax credits from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
Hamlett said renovation plans for Edsall House will include kitchen and bathroom updates – “kind of modernize the interiors of the units for each of the residents that are there,” he said.
Externally, roofs of the complex’s three buildings will be replaced.
“We’re upgrading 21 of the units to full-accessible [Americans with Disabilities Act] standards and are at work with IHCDA, as we apply for low-income housing tax credits with them,” Hamlett said. “Hopefully in the next couple of weeks, we’re going to get that application into IHCDA.”
Hamlett said Glick’s contractors plan to upgrade all 203 of Edsall House’s one-bedroom, one-bathroom units with minimum impact to tenants.
“Our plan is to have people out at the maximum of two days, for which we have preparations to put them up in a hotel and set them aside funds for restaurants for those couple of days, though the ADA units will take a little longer,” Hamlett said.
Economic Development Commission members know a good deal when they see it. Glick’s plans for Edsall House are a win-win-win for Fort Wayne.
Two hundred three downtown apartments will remain affordable, three buildings will be renovated for tenants, and the work won’t cost the city a penny.