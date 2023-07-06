Americans are blessed. We have an abundance of arable land, fresh water, creative and energetic citizens, a set of guiding principles and a framework of balanced government.
All of these assets are at great risk.
I am not saying that Americans are the chosen people, but I thought my opening statement might intrigue more readers to check this out. I hope in the following paragraphs, the reason for this statement will be clear.
A couple of years ago I was introduced to a book entitled “The Gospel of Mary Magdalene” by Jean-Yves Leloup. Near the beginning, Leloup writes about a different translation of the biblical Beatitudes given in the Sermon on the Mount. He cites work by Andre Chouraqui in a book titled “La Bible.” Chouraqui states that two words were mistranslated in most current versions of the Bible, stemming from an error in translation from Semitic to Greek and eventually carried over to our current versions.
This change is from “blessed are…” to “walk forth…”
I don’t know whether Chouraqui is correct. That judgment would have to come from someone smarter and better trained than I am. As for “The Gospel of Mary Magdalene,” one might question its authority.
I have no doubts that Mary Magdalene occupied a special place in the formative stages of Christianity. This apocryphal gospel’s account of Jesus’ life and teachings was not sanctioned by early church leaders.
Aside from espousing beliefs quite different from church leaders’ chosen agenda, this gospel was inspired by a woman’s experience and observations. Women were not well respected 2,000 years ago. Jews, early Christians and, notably, St. Peter himself all devalued women. Jesus did not.
So, despite possible objections that might be raised by the issues above, I find this theory of a different translation very inspirational.
Jesus was a man of commitment and action. I find it difficult to accept that Jesus would use an event as major as the Sermon on the Mount only to calm his followers and advise them to wait for their reward in heaven. It is much more in harmony with my perception of Jesus that he was exhorting them (and us) to go forward into the world and spread his teachings by word and example.
Walk forth and work for righteousness through humility, hunger for justice and the establishment of peace. The change in words alters the message from passive acceptance and serenity to one of dynamic involvement.
This is a timely message for Americans during this period of political turmoil. Therefore, I amend my statement to: “Walk forth, Americans.”
Proclaim meekness, humility, love and peace. Believe in the innate goodness of humanity. Reclaim some of the innocence and openness of childhood. Be courageous in defense of righteousness, forgiveness and mercy. Oppose tyranny, segregation and violence.
We all need to listen to one another and find a way through the storm.
Staking out extreme positions on social, moral or political issues will not solve the problems we must address. I believe the majority of Americans accept the fact that the solutions we need will take time and cooperation to achieve. No one person has all the answers. In fact, no number of imperfect humans has all the answers.
We cannot afford to stonewall those with whom we disagree. We must talk, we must work together and accept some compromises in order to make progress in achieving America’s promise and potential. This is a never-ending process.
So, how can we do something proactive and constructive? In a democracy, it’s by exercising our vote. This is the basic right and responsibility of all citizens in a democracy. This privilege is not to be taken lightly.
It is officeholders’ responsibility to work for the common good of all their constituents. The obligation to honor the oath of office should be more important than re-election. (Good luck with that, but I still hope.)
It is important for all voters to start now on the job of evaluating the candidates. The professional politicians are always focused on how they can win re-election or election to ever more powerful positions.
This focus is now in high gear. Candidates are feverishly broadcasting their opinions in the hope of securing campaign funds and endorsements.
We voters must likewise step up our efforts to understand what the issues are, where candidates say their focus is. We must also attempt to determine candidates’ personas and honesty.
Most importantly, we must work to ensure that all citizens have the same level of access to the voting booth and that all are encouraged to exercise their rights. We must celebrate the opportunity to exercise these rights and make it easier for all citizens to do so. We must encourage all citizens to walk forth for a better future.
Bob Vanrooyen is a Fort Wayne resident and first-generation American.