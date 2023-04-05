If you’ve listened lately, you’ve heard that Fort Wayne is a “City on a Hill,” the envy of northeast Indiana, maybe even the economic buoy of the Midwest.
Whether at the mayor’s State of the City address, or news conferences of the Downtown Improvement District or Greater Fort Wayne, we hear: “Fort Wayne is doing great and we just have to keep doing better.”
Meanwhile, in our driveways, church pews, and child care pickup lines, we hear a different story:
• Parents working full time and Ubering on the weekend to cover costs.
• Teachers spending their own money on classroom materials.
• Families calling 911 and filing a police report when their loved one is having a mental health break or relapsing into addiction because at least in jail they know he or she will be safe.
• The clearly stated wishes of yet another working-class neighborhood dismissed for the sake of corporate development.
And the level to which we feel like we are a part of our government continues to diminish. Voter participation last year was down 14% compared to the previous midterm.
In my four-year military enlistment and as a faith-based community organizer, I learned a natural suspicion toward rosy summations of things that are not rooted in day-to-day life.
Old Testament Scripture scholar Walter Brueggemann points to how Pharoah’s Egypt used the “myth of saturation” to, at best, placate a society and, at its extreme, numb citizens toward blatant injustice and the plight of their neighbor.
In Fort Wayne, the myth gets a double-take when you realize income inequality lives in our backyard. The Fort Wayne metropolitan region includes one of the wealthiest and the poorest ZIP codes in the state.
It sits even more unsteady when you walk down Fairfield Avenue and see six-figure mortgaged, newly remodeled homes across the street from rentals barely kept up to code but where residents desperately stay even as rates increase because they are in one of the last places they can afford near the city center.
You read about high maternal and infant mortality in our city and realize there are no pediatricians on the southeast side.
Yes, we have strong churches and nonprofits, but that should never be an excuse for the government to sit idly in the face of such clear systemic issues.
All my life I have called out tired narratives that limit us and put us in a box.
I am the second of four children raised by my mother in housing we never had a shot at owning until I was a freshman in high school. My guidance counselor never talked to me about college, so I enlisted in the Navy, and eight years later graduated from college cum laude with a bachelor’s in history and political science.
My husband and I both came from “broken homes,” and this year we will celebrate our eighth year of marriage.
When I worked for the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, I was told we’d never get approval to bring community organizing into our region. In 2017, I helped pastors across faith traditions apply for and receive a foundational grant from the Catholic Campaign for Human Development – the same entity that paid Barack Obama’s first paycheck as a grassroots organizer in Chicago – to start Faith in Indiana in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Elkhart.
When we organized against the new jail last year, we were told not to waste our time. Since then, we have helped a candidate for sheriff call for jail reform, get the location moved from the southeast side, and create a call for public investment in community services for mental health and substance abuse recovery.
This election season, allow yourself some healthy skepticism toward any dominant narrative in which you don’t find your story. Plan to vote by 6 p.m. May 2. And, at the polls, ask for a Democratic ballot.
There you’ll find my name as one of four people running for three at-large City Council seats. Securing a seat on City Council is not a steppingstone for me, a quest for greater name recognition or a stop along the way to higher office.
I have a 2-year-old daughter at home and can play all day with her if I want to play games.
The election this year is about the lives of people who are being sacrificed at the altar of the status quo. Choose change this election and believe with me that together we can write a new story for Fort Wayne, one that reinstates everyday people to have a say in the decisions of our lives and be the protagonists of our city’s next chapter.
Audrey Davis is a Democratic candidate for a Fort Wayne City Council at-large seat.